Sino Land Achieves 'AAA' MSCI ESG Rating

ESG Strategies and Sustainable Practices Align with International Standards

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group ('the Group') is pleased to announce that Sino Land Company Limited ('Sino Land') (Stock Code: 0083.HK) has received the highest 'AAA' rating, up from 'AA', in the MSCI ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Ratings. This recognition underscores Sino Land's ongoing commitment to managing key ESG challenges and opportunities in alignment with international standards.

The MSCI ESG Ratings evaluate over 17,000 global issuers based on their ability to manage long-term, financially material sustainability-related risks and opportunities relative to their industry peers. The rating considers factors that include carbon emissions, green buildings, health and safety, and supply chain management, which help investors identify companies better positioned for sustainable growth. In 2025, Sino Land received a 'AAA' rating, placing the company among the top 5% of performers within its industry ('Real Estate Development & Diversified Activities').

Mr Daryl Ng, Chairman of Sino Group and Chairman of the Group's ESG Steering Committee, said, 'We believe that resilience and well-being are fundamental to a meaningful sustainability vision—one that aims to create lasting value for our stakeholders while making a positive impact on the environment. We are grateful for the recognition of our approach, reflected in a top position within this international ratings system, which motivates us to further integrate ESG considerations into our long-term strategy. Moving forward, we will continue to collaborate with partners to enhance our efforts and drive innovation in sustainable practices. Our strategic priorities will align with investor expectations through a commitment to responsible stewardship, thoughtful design, and social responsibility—ultimately strengthening both our portfolio and the communities we serve.'

Sino Group has focused on enhancing its climate change adaptation and resilience efforts and has launched the 'Supplier Climate Alliance' to promote a sustainable supply chain. In recognition of these efforts, the Group, including Sino Land, has received several accolades, such as validation from the Science Based Targets initiative ('SBTi') for its long-term emissions reduction targets, and top ranking in the Greater China Real Estate Business Sustainability Index ('REBSI'). Sino Land has been included in the CDP's highest benchmark—the 2025 Climate Change A List and recognised as a 'Global Sector Leader' in the Development Benchmark – Residential category, in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ('GRESB') Real Estate Assessment, both for the second consecutive year. As of 30 June 2025, Sino Land has achieved BEAM Plus certification for 90% of its new buildings in Hong Kong.

