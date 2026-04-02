SINTRONES to Demonstrate Secure Edge AI for Industrial, Mobility, and Mission-Critical Applications

At Japan IT Week Spring 2026, Enabling IEC 62443-4-1–Aligned Security and Real-Time Intelligence Across Connected Infrastructure

TOKYO, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINTRONES Technology Corp. (TWSE: 6680), a global provider of rugged embedded and Edge AI computing solutions, will present its IEC 62443-4-1–aligned Edge AI platforms at Japan IT Week Spring 2026 (Tokyo Big Sight, West Hall 4, Booth W25-25). The showcase highlights how Edge AI supports real-time processing, system reliability, and cybersecurity across smart manufacturing, mobility, and mission-critical applications.

"Edge AI is becoming a core enabler of next-generation infrastructure," said Kevin Hsu, CEO of SINTRONES Technology. "By aligning with IEC 62443-4-1 and focusing on reliability in harsh environments, we support secure and stable AI deployment at the edge across industrial automation, transportation, and mission-critical systems."

At the exhibition, SINTRONES will present integrated Edge AI scenarios combining hardware platforms with real-world applications. In factory automation, the ABOX-5221 ThermoSiphon™ Edge AI computer, powered by the latest Intel® Core™ processors, delivers stable, high-performance AI inference for precision control. It features fanless ThermoSiphon™ liquid cooling, a backup battery unit for up to 10 minutes of emergency power, a MXM/M.2 dual module architecture for flexible AI acceleration, and dual 10GbE Ethernet for high-speed, redundant transmission, ensuring reliable, real-time operation in harsh industrial environments.

For defense and ISR applications, the ultra-compact IBOX-604-G2, weighing about 0.3 kg, enables real-time sensor fusion and on-device AI processing in drones and unmanned systems where size, weight, and power constraints are critical.

In transportation and mobility infrastructure, the IBOX-650P-IP66 will be showcased for deployment in railway and roadside environments. It features an IP66-rated enclosure, M12 IP67 connectors, and GMSL-2 camera support, designed for stable operation under vibration and outdoor conditions. Target applications include fleet management, passenger information systems, and real-time monitoring.

SINTRONES' platforms are developed under a secure development lifecycle aligned with IEC 62443-4-1. In parallel, the company aligns with the Intel® AI and Edge ecosystem, leveraging optimized compute architectures and AI acceleration capabilities to support efficient, real-time processing at the edge. This approach enables customers to accelerate AI adoption while maintaining performance, interoperability, and long-term scalability across connected industrial systems.

About SINTRONES

Founded in 2009, SINTRONES Technology Corp. (TWSE: 6680) is a global provider of rugged industrial and Edge AI computing solutions. The company designs modular, certified platforms that enable real-time decision-making at the edge for mission-critical applications across transportation, industrial automation, and military and defence environments. For more info, please visit www.sintrones.jp

SOURCE SINTRONES Technology Corp.