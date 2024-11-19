SiPH Collaborates with IBM to Enhance Pathology Information System with Computational Advances and AI to Support Patients in Thailand and ASEAN

BANGKOK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital (SiPH), operating under Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, today announced a successful transformation of its Pathology Information System (PIS) using advanced computational technologies and artificial intelligence. In collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM), the system now integrates laboratory workflows, image scanning systems, and centralized data processing, establishing a cohesive approach for pathological cancer diagnosis and laying the foundation for SiPH's future advancements in cancer diagnostics.

SiPH and IBM team to bring to computational advances and AI to enhance Pathology Information System (PIS) Automated workflows system and AI-driven slide image analysis, currently piloted for prostate cancer

Developed by IBM Supply Chain Industry 4.0 team in Singapore, the system simplifies data entry using smart forms and speech-to-text AI models, seamlessly integrating tissue specimen information with high-resolution images from slide scanners. These images undergo AI-powered analysis using algorithms from SiPH and AI inferencing capabilities of IBM Power10 MMA. This streamlined process gives pathologists real-time access to integrated data, allowing them to quickly and accurately diagnose potential cancer cases.

SiPH's newly transformed PIS system now empowers pathologists to focus on critical aspects of cancer diagnosis. The system's automated workflows and AI-driven slide image analysis—currently piloted for prostate cancer—streamlines the identification of potential cancerous tissues. By automatically processing and feeding diagnostic results back into the system, the platform enables doctors to concentrate on high-risk cases, significantly improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

"The collaboration between SiPH and IBM reflects our commitment to delivering excellent clinical care for patients in Thailand and ASEAN. Today's success in transforming our pathology workflows and enhancing diagnostic quality will ultimately lead to more accurate cancer diagnostics, benefiting patients across Thailand and ASEAN," said Dr. Pornsuk Cheunsuchon, Director of Digital Pathology Center, SiPH. "This achievement also unlocks new capabilities in computational pathology, paving the way for integrated, automated AI-powered diagnostics to play a pivotal role in the future of clinical care at SiPH."

"IBM, together with our business partner SDC who implemented infrastructure systems, and Rax Interdiagnostic, are proud to have supported SiPH with platforms designed for AI inferencing workloads, seamless automation, and integrated pathology workflows, along with IBM Storage Scale's data and slide image storage solutions that enable capacity planning and forecasting," said Anothai Wettayakorn, Managing Director of IBM Thailand. "This advancement addresses key challenges in computational pathology, from integrating raw data from various sources to overcoming the limitations of processing power needed to analyze vast amounts of data and images. In particular, IBM Power 10's 99.9999% availability, the MMA in-built on-chip accelerator, together with end-to-end security, will help SiPH minimize risks, secure AI workloads at all layers, and protect data through accelerated encryption."

"Today's collaboration is a testament to a growing preference for technologies that offer speed, efficiency, transparency, and accuracy in healthcare, which will ensure better care for patients across Thailand and ASEAN," added Anothai.

About SiPH

Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital (SiPH), operating under the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, is the first Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited public hospital in Thailand. SiPH is committed to providing medical services with moral, ethical, and dedicated care from highly service-minded personnel, serving as a model for government hospitals to operate with a specialized management system.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media Contact

Paranee Reymondon

External Relations Leader, IBM ASEAN

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE IBM