BANGKOK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siriraj Hospital excels in maintaining its high standards for every service, including diagnostics through the integration of cutting-edge technology into its medical services, furthering its mission to become a global leader in healthcare. The hospital is focused on expanding its diagnostic expertise across all specialties and strategically uses artificial intelligence (AI) to boost diagnostic speed and accuracy. These advancements contribute to earlier disease diagnosis, a critical factor in treating patients.

Siriraj Enhances Diagnostic Capabilities, a Crucial Factor for Medical Care

Siriraj Hospital offers comprehensive imaging modalities, including X-rays, mammograms, CT scans, MRIs, PET-CT, ultrasound, and fluoroscopy, serving a total of 655,389 patients in 2023. The hospital's use of PACs for reporting results, coupled with AI-powered imaging diagnostics, has achieved an accuracy rate of 91.35%. This AI technology, certified by The Royal College of Radiologists of Thailand to be nearly on par with human radiologists (with less than a 5% margin of error), is now being utilized in over 40 hospitals under the Ministry of Public Health.

Siriraj Hospital's laboratory diagnostics encompass hematology, blood chemistry, serology, and molecular diagnostics, including cancer mutation detection for targeted therapies through next-generation sequencing. With the capacity to process over 23,000 tests daily, Siriraj has pioneered the use of an online blood smear imaging system in collaboration with private partners, making it the first hospital in Thailand to fully implement this innovative technology. Moreover, the introduction of allele-specific quantitative PCR in cancer mutation detection has significantly exhibited the promising sign of cancer treatment and reduced reliance on imported reagents, enhancing the affordability and accessibility of these critical tests for patients.

Siriraj operates state-of-the-art parasitology and microbiology labs equipped with 36 advanced scientific instruments, performing an average of 140 tests daily. The hospital's microbiology division includes seven BSL2/BSL2+ biosafety labs, specializing in the analysis of microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria, fungi, mycobacteria, and Toxoplasma parasites. More than 380,000 tests are conducted annually. Siriraj is also home to Thailand's only WASP® automated specimen processing system, the first of its kind in the country.

The hospital's range of genetic diagnostics includes chromosome and DNA analysis for detecting genetic disorders. With over 100 specialized tests, many of which are available at only a few centers nationwide, Siriraj's Molecular Genetics Lab is a leader in the field. The lab's pioneering research has led to the inclusion of BRCA1/2 gene testing for breast cancer patients under the national health insurance scheme.

The Pathology Department at Siriraj is staffed by specialists covering all systems, analyzing around 250 surgical and cytology specimens daily, in addition to 200 special pathology tests. Key services include digital pathology, electron microscopy, and high-precision immunohistochemistry techniques for biomarkers such as ER, PR, HER2, and Ki67.

Siriraj also offers forensic testing services, including drug, toxin, and volatile substance analysis, identity verification, and evidence testing. The hospital's forensic division utilizes 210 highly accurate instruments and conducted 67,514 forensic tests in 2023.

Siriraj Hospital has received multiple international certifications, including ISO 15189 and ISO 15190, and is the first and only teaching hospital in Thailand accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). This recognition reflects the hospital's commitment to delivering medical services that meet the highest global standards.

As one of Thailand's premier medical institutions, Siriraj Hospital is committed to delivering world-class healthcare to patients across the country and throughout the ASEAN region. In addition to its leading role in medical education, Siriraj contributes significant research that drives global advancements in medical science. With over a century of dedication to excellence, Siriraj remains at the forefront of healthcare innovation, continually meeting the standards of the world's top medical institutions.

Contact information:

Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University

Tel.: +662-419-7000

https://www2.si.mahidol.ac.th/en/

About Siriraj Hospital

Established in 1888, Siriraj Hospital is Thailand's oldest and largest healthcare institution, affiliated with the prestigious Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University. As a leading specialist referral hospital, it annually trains 300 medical students, fostering the next generation of healthcare professionals. With a capacity of over 2,000 beds, the hospital provides advanced medical services to more than three million patients annually. Its legacy is rooted in a commitment to excellence, compassion, and innovation. Siriraj Hospital continues to be a pillar of healthcare in Thai society, blending tradition with modernity to provide exceptional medical care for the community.

