Sirnaomics Appoints Dr. Francois Lebel as Senior Vice President for Preclinical and Clinical Development

HONG KONG, Germantown, Md. and SUZHOU, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company", Stock Code: 2257.HK, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "Sirnaomics"), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Francois Lebel, M.D., an experienced biopharmaceutical industry executive, has been appointed as Senior Vice President for preclinical and clinical development of the Group.

"With multiple drug candidates moving into clinical studies, including two clinical trials advancing to late-stage development, Sirnaomics is embarking on a journey to push its innovative drug candidates past the finish line, which requires a seasoned leader with a successful track record," said Dr. Patrick Lu, Founder, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sirnaomics. "With Dr. Lebel's indepth knowledge and experience in novel drug product marketing approvals, Dr. Lebel's addition to Sirnaomics' senior leadership will greatly enhance our capability to advance its therapeutic candidates through the late-stage product development. Dr. Lebel is a strategic leader with broad drug development experience including immunooncology and nucleic acid therapeutics. Throughout his 30-year biopharma career at companies such as GSK, Pfizer, Baxter Healthcare, Medlmmune, and Chiron Corporation, Dr. Lebel has designed and managed international research and development programs to successfully achieve multiple product marketing approvals. His recent senior leadership roles include Executive Vice President for Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for preclinical and clinical development, regulatory affairs and pharmacovigilance/drug safety, and successfully secured a novel drug marketing authorization at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022. After joining Sirnaomics as Senior Vice President for preclinical and clinical development, Dr. Lebel will take a leading role in the Group's late-stage product development of the innovative RNAi drug candidates.

Dr. Lebel indicates, "I am delighted to join the Sirnaomics team at this pivotal time for STP705 with the recent positive data in skin cancer and the Group's evolving diversified pipeline. I look forward to working closely with the U.S. FDA and investigators to efficiently generate the required data to support a marketing application."

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both Asia and the United States. Based on its proprietary delivery technologies: Polypeptide Nanoparticle Formulation and the 2nd generation of GalNAc conjugation, the Group has established an enriched drug candidate pipeline. Sirnaomics is currently holding a leadership position on advancing RNAi therapeutics for oncology application with multiple successes of its clinical programs for STP705 and STP707. STP122G represents the first drug candidate of GalAhead™ technology entering clinical development. With the establishment of the Group's manufacturing facility, Sirnaomics currently is undergoing a transition from a biotech company to a biopharma corporation. Learn more at: www.sirnaomics.com.

SOURCE Sirnaomics