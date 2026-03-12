Sisram Medical to Announce 2025 Annual Results on Monday, March 23, 2026

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Sisram Medical Ltd

12 Mar, 2026, 18:15 CST

Earnings Conference Call to be Held on March 24, 2026

HONG KONG, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group"), a global wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices (EBD), injectables, and other complementary solutions, today announced that it will report its audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2025 on Monday March 23, 2026.

The Company's management will host earnings conference calls on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, to discuss the financial results. Management team will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session.

Speakers will include:

Mr. Lior Moshe Dayan

Chairman

Mr. Eyal Ben David

CEO

Mr. Jiahong Li

Co-CEO and CFO

Ms. Qianli Fang

Secretary of the Board

Ms. Hui Fan

Investor Relations Director

Participants who wish to join the conference calls are invited to complete the online registration via the link below prior to the scheduled call start time:

Chinese Session

English Session

Date/Time

March 24, 2026
15:30 - 16:30 HKT

March 24, 2026
20:00 - 21:00 HKT
8:00 - 9:00 ET
14:00 - 15:00 IST

Phone Number/
Conference ID

400 810 8228

821 6369 9780

Passcode

771989

701014

Registration Link

https://www.comein.cn/roadshow/home/478578

https://clsa.zoom.com/webinar/register/WN_cwIJ0WGRQWmOyoiZdv-euw

For participants joining the English session, a confirmation email with detailed instructions for accessing the webinar will be sent upon successful registration.

A replay of the conference calls will be available on the Company's website under the investor relations section shortly after the events: www.sisram-medical.com.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in Energy-Based Devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company's synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions. Serving customers in over 110 countries and regions, Sisram delivers award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide. Majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, Sisram has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 2017.

For more information, please visit: www.sisram-medical.com.

SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd

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