Sisram Medical to Announce 2026 Interim Results on Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Earnings Conference Call to be Held on August 20, 2026

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK), a global wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices ("EBD"), injectables, and other complementary solutions, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The Company's management will host earnings conference call on Thursday, August 20, 2026, to discuss the financial results. Management team will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session.

Speakers will include:

Mr. Lior Moshe Dayan Chairman Mr. Eyal Ben David CEO Mr. Jiahong Li Co-CEO and CFO Ms. Hui Fan Investor Relations Director

Participants are welcome to join the conference call via teleconference or webcast, with simultaneous interpretation available in both Chinese and English. Webcast participants are invited to access the link below and register in advance.

Teleconference Webcast Date/Time: August 20, 2026 15:30 - 16:30 HKT / 10:30-11:30 IDT Dial-in Numbers: Mainland China: +86 23 6273 7123 / 4008 063 263 Hong Kong SAR: +852 3018 3602 / 800 902282 United States: +1 646 357 8788 / 1833 2394 527 All other countries: +86 23 6273 7100



Passcode： English Channel: 664554050 Chinese Channel: 928566563 Registration Link:

https://webcast.roadshowchina.cn/NO011E

A replay of the conference calls will be available on the Company's website under the investor relations section shortly after the events: www.sisram-medical.com.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in Energy-Based Devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company's synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions. Serving customers in over 110 countries and regions, Sisram delivers award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide. Majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, Sisram has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 2017.

For more information, please visit: www.sisram-medical.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd