Sisram Medical to Report FY2023 Financial Results on March 20 and Hold a Conference Call on March 21

Sisram FY2023 earnings conference call to be held on March 21, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

HONG KONG, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group"), a global consumer wellness group, featuring a distinguished synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused branding, including Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care, and more, today announced that it expects to release its annual results for FY2023, ended December 31, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Sisram's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Speakers will include: Mr. Liu Yi, Sisram's Chairman, Mr. Lior Dayan, Sisram's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Doron Yannai, Alma's CFO, and Ms. Qianli Fang, Sisram's VP of IR and Secretary of the Board. Following the prepared remarks, management will be available for a question-and-answer session.

Please register in advance for the webinar using the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jTdOqJTtQL6-JLKS6vsTvQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the webinar.

The conference call will begin at:

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

2:00 p.m. Israel Time

A replay will also be available on Sisram Medical's IR Events & Presentations page.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global consumer wellness group, featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused branding, ranging from Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care and more. The company is majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, one of China's leading healthcare groups. Sisram Medical went public on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Exchange in September 2017.

Sisram Medical – Enhancing Quality of Life

http://www.sisram-medical.com

