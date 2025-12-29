Sixth Jiangbeizui New Financial Conference Opens in Chongqing's Liangjiang New Area

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhua Finance:

The sixth Jiangbeizui New Financial Conference was held in Chongqing's Liangjiang New Area on December 28. Themed "New Finance, New Opportunities: Intelligent Integration for Inclusive and Efficient Finance — Fostering the Development of a Western Financial Center," the event brought together more than 500 industry experts and business representatives from China and abroad.

In recent years, Chongqing has implemented the "Intelligent Integration for Inclusive and Efficient Finance" initiative to strengthen financial support for economic development, while Liangjiang New Area has drawn on the concentration of financial institutions and professionals in Jiangbeizui to support the establishment of the core functional zone of the Western Financial Center. As a result, Jiangbeizui's financial sector has steadily grown in overall strength and regional influence, with a notable increase in its ability to serve the real economy.

At the conference, Liangjiang New Area unveiled its private equity fund cluster. Since the beginning of the year, the area has introduced 12 private equity funds focused on advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, aerospace and space-based information technologies, and technology commercialization, with a total committed capital exceeding RMB 10 billion.

The conference also featured the signing ceremony for the "Joining Forces for Quality-Driven Production: Building a New Sci-Tech Finance Ecosystem" program, which is intended to collaboratively establish a new ecosystem for science and technology finance. In addition, the Jiangbeizui Financial Service Center of the New Land-Sea Corridor was formally inaugurated, providing integrated one-stop financial services and serving as a showcase for the effectiveness of financial services supporting the corridor's development.

During the plenary session, speeches were delivered by prominent figures including Lin Yifu, Dean of the Institute of New Structural Economics and Honorary Dean of the National School of Development at Peking University, and Ma Weihua, Chairman of Menglang Sustainable Digital Technology and former President of China Merchants Bank.

Liangjiang New Area serves as the primary platform and main hub for Chongqing to implement national initiatives, enhance productivity, and drive the growth of new and emerging industries. It also acts as the central hub for Chongqing's developing role as a Western Financial Center. With a solid industrial foundation, a well-established financial service system, the combined effect of multiple national initiatives, and a favorable financial policy environment, Liangjiang New Area offers broad opportunities for business growth.

SOURCE Xinhua Finance