Sixth Sense Media Expanding Beyond Domestic Borders

Outdoor advertising is considered an effective media to reach customers and enhance brand awareness for international businesses that are planning to invest in Vietnam.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixth Sense Media Joint Stock Company aims to reach and attract more international investors to Vietnam in 2025. Sixth Sense Media is currently providing comprehensive outdoor advertising services on many different channels such as billboards, advertising on means of transport, advertising roadshows, and organizing activations.

The double-decker bus roadshow is a recently favored OOH advertising service of international brands

With more than 15 years of experience, Sixth Sense Media is honored to be trusted by many international brands, such as Double-A, Calvin Klein, Uniqlo, EvaAir, Air Asia, KBank, K-Food, and many more. Sixth Sense Media is confident that it will become a reliable partner, effectively supporting international brands in their firmly entering the Vietnamese market.

Outdoor advertising trends of international businesses in Vietnam

The investment trend of foreign enterprises in Vietnam has shown positive signs. In the first 8 months of 2024 alone, 94 countries invested in the Vietnamese market. The top 5 countries and regions with the largest investment capital were Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, mainland China, and South Korea. Besides large enterprises, many small and medium-sized international brands have also realized the great potential of the Vietnamese market.

The increasing amount of investment capital and the increasing number of businesses coming to Vietnam have become driving catalysts for the domestic advertising industry. Among these, outdoor advertising is recorded to have notable growth and has become a preferred choice for many companies.

Mr. Trung Anh Nguyen, Director of Sixth Sense Media - A leading outdoor advertising company, shared: "In the past 3 years, the number of advertising projects for foreign brands has increased significantly. International investors all agree that outdoor advertising is an easy-to-access communication channel to the public without any limitations, an impressive way to "launch" and attract great attention."

Also according to research by Sixth Sense Media, the outdoor advertising services most preferred by international brands include digital advertising screens, traditional outdoor billboards, advertising on means of transport such as buses, taxis, and advertising roadshows. In addition, advertising channels in supermarkets, shopping malls, and airports are also effective forms of advertising for businesses with a large and diverse audience that brand potential customers.

Opportunities and challenges for outdoor advertising companies in Vietnam

The influx of foreign brands into Vietnam presents both potential and significant challenges that outdoor advertising companies in Vietnam need to know.

The potential here is the promotion and strong growth in sales. Because most outdoor advertising projects funded by foreign investors often come with substantial budgets, involve multi-channel campaigns, and feature streamlined payment processes. In addition, collaborating with international brands is also a way for outdoor advertising companies to enhance their position and demonstrate their capabilities.

International brands coming to Vietnam offer both an opportunity and many challenges. In Vietnam, the outdoor advertising industry, in particular, and advertising in general are still quite young compared to developed countries. Therefore, many domestic enterprises will find it quite difficult to face strict requirements or standards on service quality and require high creativity in advertising.

But on the positive side, this is also the momentum that promotes the development of the entire industry. Specifically, after working with many international brands, Sixth Sense Media has built a professional working process and quickly grasped and planned appropriate implementation for each industry.

For further insights, please visit:

In Korea: https://ssm.vn/ko

In Japan : https://ssm.vn/ja

In other countries: https://ssm.vn/en

Media Contact:

Mr Minh Hoang Dao - Sales Manager

Email: [email protected]

