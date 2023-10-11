SJM at "Experience Macao, Unlimited" Malaysia Roadshow

SJM's booth design invites visitors to immerse themselves in the magnificence of East and West. Visitors will be amazed by SJM's luxurious hotel towers, global cuisine, spa and wellness facilities, shopping experience, and versatile convention space offered by its Grand Lisboa Palace and Grand Lisboa Hotel, as well as a series of exciting SJM activities that offer guests a uniquely memorable leisure and travel experience.

MGTO will be organising a stamp collection and lucky draw campaign, whereby visitors will have a chance to win exciting prizes such as free accommodation and buffet breakfast, courtesy of SJM. SJM will also launch a roadshow-exclusive "Lisboa Luxury Stay Package" at Grand Lisboa Palace Macau and "Stylish Travel Package" at THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU, allowing guests to enjoy luxurious stays and scrumptious breakfast. Malaysian residents and tourists can sign up as SJM Supreme Card members and unlock an exclusive welcome bundle worth MOP1,350 (equivalent to approximately RM790 based on market conversion rate).

SJM is devoted to crafting exquisite culinary experiences and consolidating Macau's allure as a Creative City of Gastronomy. It will be inviting a cadre of world-renowned chefs to collaborate on culinary events, such as the "MICHELIN Star Table" in partnership with MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macao. Notably, a lavish French feast co-hosted by two three-MICHELIN-starred restaurants, including Robuchon au Dôme at Grand Lisboa Hotel, is slated for 15 and 16 November. Additionally, SJM is set to bring on a "Chef's Table: A Symphony of Senses" this December, a collaboration between Grand Lisboa Palace's Palace Garden and another diamond-rated restaurant from the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide. Reservations for these gastronomic extravaganzas are now open. With 50 years of stellar reputation in Macau's culinary scene, SJM's dining ventures are highly esteemed by international food connoisseurs. The portfolio includes Mesa by José Avillez at the Grand Lisboa Palace, a partnership with José Avillez, Portuguese's first two-MICHELIN-starred chef; Don Alfonso 1890, which captures the essence of Southern Italian cuisine in collaboration with legendary chef Alfonso Iaccarino; the premium "Kappo" cuisine at Zuicho; as well as the three-MICHELIN-starred Chinese restaurant The 8 at the Grand Lisboa and the one-MICHELIN-starred innovative steakhouse, The Kitchen.

SJM has long been a steadfast advocate for culture and sports in Macau. From now till mid-November, Grand Lisboa Palace is presenting the "Miffy Creative Show - Travel in Style", marking the character's debut exhibition in the city. In addition, SJM also launched the "MOONLIGHT SPLENDOUR – SJM Lantern Festival", where artists from Asia offer contemporary takes on traditional large-scale lantern art. Beyond cultural initiatives, SJM also supports various sports events, including the "CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships," scheduled for December. These diverse cultural and sporting programmes underscore Macau's "Tourism+" appeal and offer tourists a unique experience.

SOURCE SJM Resorts, S.A.