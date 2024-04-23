SJM Poised to Participate in "Experience Macao Singapore Roadshow"

Unique Sino-Portuguese Booth Design

The eye-catching booth features architectural elements inspired by SJM's Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau (Grand Lisboa Palace) and Grand Lisboa Macau (Grand Lisboa), decked with traditional Portuguese floral tile patterns and flooring adorned with cobblestone mosaic, highlighting the Lisboa brand's fusion of East-West cultural influences.

Award-winning Gastronomic Experiences

SJM has long been renowned for its longstanding lineage of culinary excellence. Among them, "Robuchon au Dôme" at the Grand Lisboa stands out as the only restaurant in Macao to maintain the prestigious three MICHELIN Stars honour for 16 consecutive years. "The 8" is another notable establishment, holding two MICHELIN Stars and specialising in exquisite dim sum and haute-couture Cantonese cuisine. Meanwhile, "The Kitchen" has earned acclaim as a creative steakhouse, securing a one-diamond accolade from the "Black Pearl Restaurant Guide" for seven consecutive years. The premier Cantonese restaurant "Palace Garden" at Grand Lisboa Palace and the fine-dining Italian landmark "Don Alfonso 1890" have both topped the chart at the "Tatler Dining 20 Macau." Moreover, SJM is set to introduce several new dining experiences, including the highly anticipated British sensation café "EL&N," as well as Italian favourites "La Scala Café," and "Mamma Pizza."

Wide-ranging Family Entertainments

SJM brings its diverse tourism offerings to Singapore residents, including two themed experience zones launched by the Grand Lisboa Palace. The "Martial Arts Arena" uses virtual reality to allow participants to learn and practise Shaolin Kung Fu with virtual masters. The "AI Wonderland" features advanced AI interactive games and educational content tailored for children. Additionally, from now until 31 August, SJM is hosting the "Moomin Wonderful Encounter - Joyous Adventure in Macau" exhibition. This interactive display lets visitors experience the world of Moomin and offers numerous instagram-worthy scenes of Moominvalley, complete with merchandise and F&B choices exclusive to Macao. For further details, please visit the Grand Lisboa Palace website at: https://www.grandlisboapalace.com/en/arts-n-events/moomin-wonderful-encounter

Immersive Community Tourism

Taking visitors to experience the charm of Macao's local community, SJM has organised a variety of activities in the city, including the "SJM x Macau Cruise," which features a unique sightseeing tour combining "Sea + Land" experiences.

Macao's Only Fashion-Forward Designer Hotels

As SJM's latest flagship resort, the Grand Lisboa Palace is prominently situated in Cotai, combining luxurious European architecture with Chinoiserie design. The resort features three unique hotel towers: the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, the world's one and only THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU, and the newly launched and Asia's first Palazzo Versace Macau. Coinciding with the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, SJM is offering a special 25% discount on bookings made during the Roadshow. These special packages are valid for stays until 30 June 2024.

"Joyous Family Package": Starting from SGD232++ per night, available for booking from now until 28 June, this package includes one night of luxurious stay at Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, tickets for two adults and two children to the themed experience zones - Martial Arts Arena or AI Wonderland, and MOP300 dining credit at Grand Lisboa Palace. Guests checking in on Saturdays will also receive vouchers for two adults and two children of "SJM x Macau Cruise" and round-trip shuttle bus service. For more details, please visit: https://www.grandlisboapalace.com/en/offers/joyous-family-package

"Family Vacation Package": Starting from SGD332++ per night, available for booking from now until 28 June, this package includes one night of luxurious stay at THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU , tickets for two adults and two children to the themed experience zones - Martial Arts Arena or AI Wonderland, and MOP300 dining credit at Grand Lisboa Palace. Guests checking in on Saturdays will also receive vouchers for two adults and two children of "SJM x Macau Cruise" and round-trip shuttle bus service. For more details, please visit: https://www.grandlisboapalace.com/en/offers/family-vacation-package

, tickets for two adults and two children to the themed experience zones - Martial Arts Arena or AI Wonderland, and MOP300 dining credit at Grand Lisboa Palace. Guests checking in on Saturdays will also receive vouchers for two adults and two children of "SJM x Macau Cruise" and round-trip shuttle bus service. For more details, please visit: "Palazzo Versace Macau Experience Package": Starting from SGD340++ per night, available for booking from now until 28 June, this package includes one night of luxurious stay at the Palazzo Versace Macau, breakfast and afternoon tea set for two at La Scala del Palazzo. Guests reserving a suite will enjoy free flow of selected beverages and snack platters for two, provided by " Don Alfonso 1890." For more details, please visit: https://www.grandlisboapalace.com/en/offers/pvm-experience-package

Fabulous Offerings Exclusive for the Roadshow

During the roadshow, SJM will fully support a sensational lucky draw organised by the MGTO, contributing fabulous prizes including accommodation packages, dining vouchers, and shopping discounts. At the SJM booth, visitors can register on the spot to become SJM Supreme Card members and gain access to exclusive welcome benefits and members-only privileges. Additionally, those who visit the booth and complete an online questionnaire will receive a complimentary luggage tag from THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU. SJM's mascot, Sam the Rooster, will be making its special appearances, interacting and taking selfies with attendees.

SJM, a prominent owner, operator, and developer of premier integrated entertainment resorts in Macao, boasts over six decades of experience in the region. The company is renowned for its excellent facilities, exceptional service, star-rated dining, and a range of exciting activities, attracting tourists from around the world.

SOURCE SJM Resorts, S.A.