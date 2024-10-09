SJM Product Seminar (Singapore) Concluded Successfully

Showcasing Macau's Expansive "Tourism+" Offerings

MACAU, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SJM Resorts, S.A. ("SJM") has long been dedicated to marketing Macau as a destination of choice for international visitors. Besides actively participating in the Macao Government Tourism Office's year-round overseas roadshows, SJM also hosts showcases abroad to bolster these efforts. Recently, SJM concluded the latest stop in its "The Legend of Macau" travel trade event series with the SJM Product Seminar (Singapore), following appearances in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Taiwan and Bangkok. The event highlighted a diverse lineup of "Tourism+" offerings under SJM's portfolio such as resort, hotels and tourism products, including exclusive time-limited package deals. The seminar was extremely well received, drawing over 100 participants from local tourism associations and travel agencies, industry representatives, MICE planners and corporate partners.

Distinguished guests kick off the SJM Product Seminar (Singapore). The SJM event in Singapore was well received by the travel trade, with over 100 participants in attendance.

Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM, commented, "Singapore continues to undergo consistent growth in recent years, as the average number of inbound visitors to Macau in Q2 has increased by 40% compared with the same period last year. Family visitors are a major segment and typically want to experience Macau's unique history and dining culture. SJM took the opportunity to present our series of resort and the compelling lineup of sport, art and culture, and gastronomy events planned for the coming month, while strengthening ties with our business counterparts in Singapore and expanding overseas tourist markets. We invite friends from Singapore to experience firsthand the multicultural nexus of Macau, where the old and new cross paths."

Exclusive Accommodation, Wedding and MICE Offers

At the seminar, SJM outlined exclusive accommodation, wedding and MICE packages available to the Singaporean audience. Attendees learned about hotel packages with breakfast, such as "Palazzo Versace Macau Experience Package" for the Palazzo Versace Macau, as well as hotel package including cross-border transportation or limousine service between Macau and Hong Kong for MICE-focused guests, such as "Escape-to-Macau Package" for Grand Lisboa Palace Macau and THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU. SJM offers a variety of wedding packages for couples looking to tie the knot and they can now enjoy an additional 12% rebate, Rolls Royce limousine service or a honeymoon trip worth up to MOP63,388 (approximate SGD10,100). SJM also introduced the welcome perks and exclusive membership benefits of SJM Supreme Card, as well as Air Macau Boarding Pass Offers.

Guests who book accommodation packages through designated travel agencies can enjoy special offers presented at the seminar, including those from Top Holiday P&E, EU Holidays Pte Ltd, and Chan Brothers Travel Pte Ltd.

An All-Star Lineup of SJM

Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, SJM's flagship property, is home to the only international designer-branded hotels in the world. Situated in vibrant Cotai area, its design harmoniously blends Eastern and Western elements, consisting of three magnificent hotel towers: the elegant Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, the one and only THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU in the world, and the very first Palazzo Versace Macau in Asia. The collection offers ultra-luxurious accommodations, global culinary delights, award-winning spa experiences, fashionable shopping, cultural arts and exciting happenings, all under one roof.

Likewise, the Grand Lisboa Macau, distinguished with Five-Star ratings from Forbes Travel Guide, is located on the Macau Peninsula and features Robuchon au Dôme, the only restaurant in Macau awarded three MICHELIN Stars for 16 consecutive years. The hotel's restaurants have also garnered MICHELIN Stars, diamonds from the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, and Wine Spectator awards. Meanwhile, the Jai Alai Hotel, conveniently connected with the Outer Harbour Ferry terminal, provides a broad spectrum of leisure and entertainment facilities, offering another dimension of guest experience.

At the event, SJM also introduced the long-rooted tourism assets under its parent entity, Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A. ("STDM"), that resonate with both heritage and innovation. These include Macau's first five-star Hotel Lisboa, nearby Macau's UNESCO World Heritage sites Hotel Sintra, the culturally rich Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, and the unique beachfront hotel Grand Coloane Resort.

During the seminar, a lucky draw was also held to give away free SJM accommodation packages to attending guests, allowing them to fully experience "The Legend of Macau" as curated by SJM, which encompasses Macau's unique UNESCO heritage and popular attractions, as well as the expansive tourism offerings under the ambit of SJM.

Re-defining the Gourmet Experience

Long known as a hub for the region's top fine-dining and MICHELIN Starred restaurants, SJM offers a diverse portfolio of dining options, such as The Book Lounge at THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU, inspired by the private library in the fashion legend's Paris mansion, and the La Scala del Palazzo, which evokes the grand staircase of the Versace Palazzo at Via Gesù in Milan. Both have proved to be instant hits on Instagram. In October and November, SJM is also hosting two highly anticipated "MICHELIN Star Table" events to respectively showcase the best of Italian and French cuisine, where Don Alfonso 1890 will join hands with L'Olivo of Italy, and Robuchon au Dôme with Le Gabriel of Paris to conjure up a gastronomic feast like no other. As the owner of one of Asia's best wine cellars, SJM is also adding to the diversity of gourmet options already available to novelty-seeking visitors, while unlocking new possibilities for Macau as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

An Extravaganza of Events

In sports and culture, SJM will co-organise with Whisky Magazine to host the Whisky Live in Macau for the first time, a prestigious global whisky event, in October. From October to November, SJM will support the "SJM Macao Open 2024", "2024 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macao) and National Tennis Championships", the "71st Macau Grand Prix" and "24th Macau Food Festival." Under "Art + Tourism", SJM will delight visitors with events such as the "Dragons of the Four Seas Tribute to Macau" annual Lantern Art Exhibition. Family visitors are welcome to visit the newly launch AI Wonderland and Martial Arts Arena themed experience zones, exploring SJM's educational tourism through sports and technology. Singaporean tourists who are seeking an in-depth adventure should not miss the "SJM x Macau Cruise", a leisurely sightseeing tour that promises breathtaking scenery and allows visitors to take in the cultural and heritage sights of Macau from a unique vantage point.

Going forward, SJM will continue to collaborate with the Macau Government to appeal to Singaporean tourists by showcasing Macau's diverse "Tourism+" offerings and its multicultural nexus, thereby consolidating its status as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

