SJM Showcases Diverse Offerings in Bangkok Product Seminar

Reinforcing Macau's Unique "Tourism+" Advantage

MACAU, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to market Macau as a destination of choice among international travellers, SJM Resorts, S.A. ("SJM") actively takes part in the Macao Government Tourism Office's ("MGTO") overseas roadshows, as well as its own showcase events aboard. SJM hosted a product seminar last Friday at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, marking the latest stop in its ongoing "The Legend of Macau" SJM Product Seminar Series following appearances in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing and Taiwan this year. Through the showcase in Thailand, SJM highlighted unique offerings under its portfolio and a lineup of "Tourism+" events it spearheaded. The seminar was met with great enthusiasm, drawing over 100 participants from travel associations, travel agencies, business partners, as well as the MGTO representative in Thailand.

Distinguished guests kicked off the SJM Product Seminar in Bangkok. This event is well received by over 100 trade professionals. Tourism practitioners learned about SJM’s tourism products and its exciting lineup of “Tourism+” offerings through interactive sessions at the event.

Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM, commented, "Thailand has always been a visitor market of great potential to Macau and is key to expanding its international traveller base. With the latest product seminar, SJM has moved to bolster and expand our connections with the travel trade, MICE planners and business associates in Thailand, through which we could introduce our resort offerings and the multitude of cultural, sports and gastronomy events we have in the pipeline. We sincerely invite our friends from Thailand to experience first-hand the vibrant energy of Macau and the diverse 'Tourism+' allure the city has to offer."

Exclusive Accommodation, Wedding and MICE Offers

At the seminar, SJM outlined the exclusive accommodation, wedding and MICE packages specifically available to Thai travellers. The "Joyous Family Package" and the "Palazzo Versace Macau Experience Package" for Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU, and the Palazzo Versace Macau are available for booking until 29 December. Reservations made through designated channels before 13 September will receive a complimentary upgrade to a room with a picturesque garden view. Meanwhile, a number of corporate and event planners were eager to learn about the MICE facilities available at the resort that cater to every occasion, and the exclusive rebates, complimentary room, upgrades and more on offer for bookings made before 30 November. Couples looking to tie the knot on or before 31 March 2025, will be entitled to enticing privileges on wedding packages, including Rolls Royce limousine service or a honeymoon trip worth up to MOP63,388.

An All-Star Lineup of SJM

Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, SJM's flagship property, is home to the only international designer-branded hotels in the world. Situated in vibrant Cotai area, its design harmoniously blends Eastern and Western elements, consisting of three magnificent hotel towers: the elegant Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, the one and only THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU in the world, and the very first Palazzo Versace Macau in Asia. The collection offers ultra-luxurious accommodations, global culinary delights, award-winning spa experiences, fashionable shopping, and exciting happenings, all under one roof.

Likewise, the Grand Lisboa Macau, distinguished with Five-Star ratings from Forbes Travel Guide, is located on the Macau Peninsula and features Robuchon au Dôme, the only restaurant in Macau awarded three MICHELIN Stars for 16 consecutive years. The hotel's restaurants have also garnered MICHELIN Stars, diamonds from the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, and Wine Spectator awards. Meanwhile, the Jai Alai Oceanus, conveniently connected with the Outer Harbour Ferry terminal, provides a broad spectrum of leisure and entertainment facilities, offering another dimension of guest experience.

At the event, SJM also introduced the long-rooted tourism assets under its parent entity, Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A. ("STDM"), which resonate with both heritage and innovation. These include Macau's first five-star Hotel Lisboa, the upscale lifestyle Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, and the unique beachfront hotel Grand Coloane Resort, as well as the Hotel Sintra, which is only a stone throw away from Macau's UNESCO World Heritage sites. During the event, a lucky draw was also held for attending industry professionals and visitors, allowing them to fully experience the "The Legend of Macau" offerings as curated by SJM and STDM.

Re-defining the Gourmet Experience

Long known as a hub for the region's top fine-dining and MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, SJM has sought to further diversify its dining portfolio by bringing in a host of new establishments this year, including retail stores and cafeterias in collaboration with prestigious global fashion brands, an international cafe that hails from Britain and an Italian family-style diner. As the owner of one of Asia's best wine cellars, SJM is adding to the diversity of gourmet options already available to novelty-seeking visitors, while unlocking new possibilities for Macau as a "Creative City of Gastronomy." This October, SJM is thrilled to partner with Whisky Magazine for the inaugural Whisky Live event at Grand Lisboa Palace. This prestigious international annual celebration will showcase an exquisite selection of whiskies and culinary delights from around the world, creating an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

An Extravaganza of Events

In sports and culture, SJM will co-organise and title-sponsor the "SJM 10th Asian Wushu Championships," a showpiece competition featuring elite Chinese martial artists in September. From October to November, SJM will support the "SJM Macao Open 2024," "2024 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macao) and National Tennis Championships," and the "71st Macau Grand Prix." Under "Art + Tourism," SJM will delight visitors with venues, events and promotions, such as the newly launched artistic hub "GLP Arte" at the Grand Lisboa Palace, the "Dragons of the Four Seas Tribute to Macau" annual Lantern Art Exhibition, and the "Fireworks Cruise Getaway" package for the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest. Visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the fireworks from an unrivalled vantage point at sea with Macau Cruise.

Going forward, SJM will continue to collaborate with the Macao SAR Government to appeal to Thai tourists by showcasing Macau's diverse "Tourism+" offerings and its multicultural nexus, thereby consolidating its status as a "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."

