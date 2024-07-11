SJM Showcases "SAMmer Holiday at SJM" and Diverse "Tourism+" Charms at "Experience Macao Malaysia Roadshow"

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ongoing commitment to support the Macao Government Tourism Office's (MGTO) tourism initiatives, SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) actively participated in the "Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart" on 4 July, where SJM engaged extensively with local industry leaders to lay the groundwork for future collaborations. Subsequently, SJM participated in a four-day "Experience Macao Malaysia Roadshow" held at Blue Concourse, Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall in Kuala Lumpur from 5 to 8 July. Here, it introduced Macao's newest "Tourism+" charms to Malaysian travel professionals, residents, and tourists, featuring the "Embracing the SAMmer Holiday @ SJM Resorts" promotion, which includes an exciting range of gourmet dining, edutainment, and luxurious resort experiences.

The opening ceremony of the roadshow was attended by Guests of Honour including Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of the MGTO, Mr. Manoharan Periasamy, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, Mr. Nigel Wong Chun Teim, President of Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), Ms. Cynthia Tan, Deputy President of Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA), Mr. Vic Lam, Chief of the Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; and Ms. Karen Lee, Assistant Vice President of Destination Marketing, Brand Development & Marketing of SJM. Following the ceremony, the guests visited SJM's booth, which prominently featured elements of Sino-Portuguese culture and delightedly took photos with the SJM team and the mascot "Sam the Rooster."

With the summer travel season on the horizon, SJM leveraged the roadshow to showcase the seasonal exclusives available at its Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macao and hotels to the Malaysian audience. These included specially curated summer menus at its top-notch restaurants, the debut of the Grand Lisboa Palace's "AI Wonderland – A Fun STEM Odyssey" coding classes for kids, indulgent summer treatments at elite spas and exclusive shopping discounts on international skincare products, as well as privileges during the summer promotional extravaganza at the Grand Lisboa Palace shopping mall. Numerous Malaysian residents and tourists were eager to learn more about the "Joyous Family Package" and the "Palazzo Versace Macao Experience Package" available at Grand Lisboa Palace, many of whom also signed up to become SJM Supreme Card members, instantly enjoying welcome perks and exclusive membership benefits, whilst immersing themselves in the enriched summer offerings and the multifaceted appeal of Macao's "Tourism+" experiences.

SJM is steadfast in its support of the Macao SAR Government's "1+4" strategy for moderately diversified economic development and will continue to roll out captivating events that encompass exceptional culinary, sports, and cultural arts experiences. These initiatives are aimed at providing visitors with enriching and unforgettable experiences, thereby reinforcing Macao's position as a "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."

