SK keyfoundry Successfully Develops 450V-2300V SiC Planar MOSFET Process Platform, Secures New 1200 V Order, Marking the Beginning of Its Full-Scale SiC Business

Successfully develops SiC Planar MOSFET process platform for 450V–2300V, securing high reliability and yield competitiveness

Accelerates SiC-based compound semiconductor foundry business by initiating 1200V SiC MOSFET development for a new customer

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK keyfoundry, an 8-inch pure-play foundry in Korea, announced that it has recently completed the development of its SiC (Silicon Carbide) Planar MOSFET process platform, which is gaining traction in the next-generation compound power semiconductor market. The company also revealed that it has secured an order for the development of a 1200V SiC MOSFET product from a new customer, marking its full-scale entry into the SiC compound semiconductor foundry business.

The new SiC Planar MOSFET process platform introduced by SK keyfoundry supports a wide voltage range of 450V to 2300V. It has proven its exceptional performance by securing high reliability and stability data particularly in high-voltage operating environments. In addition, through overall process optimization and precise control of core processes, the company has improved its yield to over 90% and enhanced productivity. Furthermore, SK keyfoundry stated that it offers a differentiated "customized process support service" that enables fine-tuning of electrical characteristics and specifications to meet specific customer requirements.

Alongside the completion of this process platform development, SK keyfoundry has secured an order for a 1200V high-voltage product from a customer specializing in SiC design and has initiated its development. This process will be applied to the customer's industrial equipment, playing a critical role in thermal efficiency management. Following prototype evaluation and reliability verification, the company plans to begin full-scale mass production in the first half of 2027.

The development of this SiC Planar MOSFET process platform represents the first fruit of integrating the core capabilities of both companies following SK keyfoundry's acquisition of SK powertech, a company specializing in SiC. Securing an actual customer order following the completion of technological development demonstrates that the platform has secured the level of maturity and competitiveness for immediate commercialization, moving beyond the technical verification stage.

"The development of this SiC Planar MOSFET process platform is an achievement that demonstrates SK keyfoundry has secured independent technological leadership in the global compound semiconductor market," said Derek D. Lee, CEO of SK keyfoundry. "Based on our differentiated processes with high yield and reliability, we will continuously expand our high-voltage power semiconductor solutions to meet the needs of domestic and global customers."

Headquartered in Korea, SK keyfoundry provides specialty Analog and Mixed-Signal foundry services for semiconductor companies to serve a wide range of applications in the consumer, communications, computing, automotive and industrial industries. With a broad range of technology portfolios and process nodes, SK keyfoundry has the flexibility and capability to meet the ever-evolving needs of semiconductor companies across the globe. Please visit https://www.skkeyfoundry.com for more information.

