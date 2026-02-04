SK shieldus Recognized by IDC as a Major Player for MDR in Asia-Pacific

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK shieldus, a leading cybersecurity service provider, announced today that the company has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan) Managed Detection and Response Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # AP52998725, September 2025).

According to the IDC MarketScape report, "Clients value SK shieldus for its responsive monitoring, structured processes, and deep domain expertise in managing both domestic and international threat environments. The company is appreciated for maintaining continuous, uninterrupted security operations with timely incident handling and clear methodologies. Customers highlight the effectiveness of forensic analysis, threat identification, and remediation planning; and recognize the provider's role in improving detection quality and preventing incidents over multiyear engagements."

We believe this recognition underscores SK shieldus's transformation into a global-standard MDR provider, capable of competing with leading cybersecurity firms across Japan, Singapore, and other advanced markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

At the core of SK shieldus's MDR service lies Secudium, its proprietary AI-based security operations platform integrating automated analysis and SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response) capabilities. Secudium enables real-time detection, rapid containment, and automated remediation of threats through advanced machine-learning algorithms and contextual threat correlation. By continuously refining its AI models through additional R&D investments exceeding USD 15 million, SK shieldus is continuing to invest to ensure detection accuracy and operational scalability across enterprise environments.

SK shieldus's MDR service is designed with flexibility and accessibility at its foundation. Large enterprises benefit from customized compliance management and complex infrastructure monitoring. Mid-sized and small enterprises can access professional MDR capabilities through subscription-based, remote services, minimizing upfront investment while maintaining enterprise-grade defense.

SK shieldus continues to expand its intelligence ecosystem through real-time threat information sharing and international alliance partners, which enable accurate detection and analysis for its 3,000 customers. Its MITRE-aligned detection framework ensures that SK shieldus's MDR offering is fully benchmarked against global adversary techniques and tactics, allowing standardized and transparent threat response across industries and geographies.

Building on its validated capabilities, SK shieldus is now accelerating its global go-to-market strategy. The company is expanding its MDR footprint into Japan, Southeast Asia, China, the U.S., and Europe through strategic partnerships and localized SaaS-based MDR portals. These efforts aim to deliver region-specific compliance, language, and threat-intelligence adaptation, establishing SK shieldus as a trusted global cybersecurity brand delivering uniform real-time protection worldwide.

Looking ahead, SK shieldus plans to further enhance its internal threat-intelligence ecosystem and strengthen its AI-based adaptive automation capabilities. SK shieldus has more than 3,000 customers and with insights into threat actors' tactics, techniques and procedures, SK shieldus plans to utilize its insight to further strengthen its threat intelligence database and its underpinning platform. Through expanded analyst training programs, deeper R&D integration, and multi-regional threat data collection, the company aims to elevate real-time detection accuracy and reduce mean time to response (MTTR) across all client environments.

"We believe being recognized as a Major Player is a testament to SK shieldus's competitiveness in cybersecurity," said Byung-moo Kim, Executive Vice President of Cybersecurity Business at SK shieldus.

"With over USD 15 million invested in our Secudium platform, we are now positioned to deliver country-specific, AI-driven MDR services that meet global regulatory and threat landscapes — offering truly reliable, real-time protection for organizations worldwide."

SK shieldus is a leading cybersecurity and safety solutions provider headquartered in Pangyo, South Korea.

Through its next-generation Secudium platform, the company delivers integrated Managed Security Services (MSS) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities powered by AI, automation, and threat intelligence.

SK shieldus supports enterprises across sectors with end-to-end digital protection, from proactive threat monitoring to incident response, compliance, and risk management.

For more information, please visit SK shieldus's official website.

About SK shieldus:

SK shieldus is a leading security company headquartered in South Korea with a comprehensive cyber and physical security portfolio. For cyber security, SK shieldus has more than 3,000 customers providing a wide range of services that includes advisory, implementation and managed security services.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

