Collaboration combines SKAI Intelligence's industrial synthetic-data pipeline with Korea's leading AI research institution

Joint research to advance robotic perception, grasping, and vision technologies for real-world Physical AI applications

Partnership aims to accelerate next-generation robotics development through high-fidelity digital twins and simulation technologies

SEOUL, South Korea, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKAI Intelligence, a Physical AI company specializing in digital twins and industrial-grade synthetic data, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Seoul National University AI Institute (AIIS), one of Asia's leading artificial intelligence research organizations, to jointly advance core technologies powering the next generation of intelligent robotics.

SKAI Intelligence Partners with Korea’s Leading AI Institute to Advance Synthetic Data and Physical AI Research

The collaboration brings together SKAI Intelligence's expertise in high-fidelity digital twins, synthetic-data generation, and simulation technologies with the Seoul National University AI Institute's world-class AI research capabilities. Together, the two organizations will pursue research and development initiatives aimed at accelerating the commercialization of Physical AI across industrial applications.

As robotics and autonomous systems increasingly move from controlled environments into real-world settings, the ability to train AI models using large-scale, high-quality synthetic data has emerged as a critical industry challenge. Through this partnership, SKAI Intelligence and AIIS will focus on developing advanced robotic perception, grasping, vision, and spatial understanding technologies that enable robots to better understand, interact with, and navigate complex physical environments.

At the center of the collaboration is SKAI Intelligence's synthetic-data production infrastructure, which leverages NVIDIA Omniverse-based digital twin technology to transform real-world objects and environments into highly accurate virtual assets. The platform enables the generation of industrial-scale synthetic datasets for AI training, testing, evaluation, and validation, helping bridge the gap between simulation and real-world deployment.

The two organizations will jointly conduct research in robotic perception and grasping, object recognition and pose estimation, monocular depth estimation, real-time object tracking, and other foundational technologies required for Physical AI systems. The partners also plan to collaborate on government-sponsored research programs, talent exchanges, and large-scale AI model development initiatives.

By combining academic research with industrial-scale simulation and synthetic-data generation capabilities, the partnership seeks to advance Sim-to-Real methodologies that allow robots to learn more efficiently in virtual environments before being deployed in real-world scenarios.

"In the Physical AI era, the ability to accurately replicate the real world in digital form and generate scalable, high-quality training data will become a defining competitive advantage," said Morgan Mao, co-CEO and co-Founder of SKAI Intelligence. "By combining our digital twin and synthetic-data technologies with the world-class AI research expertise of Seoul National University AI Institute, we aim to accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation robotics and Physical AI technologies," Mao added.

"This collaboration represents an important step toward bridging advanced AI research with practical industrial applications," said Jaewook Lee, Director of the Seoul National University AI Institute. "Through joint research and continuous technical collaboration, we hope to contribute to the advancement of globally competitive Physical AI technologies."

This strategic partnership reflects SKAI Intelligence's broader strategy to strengthen its position as a key infrastructure provider for the emerging Physical AI ecosystem. The company has been expanding its investments in digital twin technologies, synthetic-data generation, and AI simulation platforms to support robotics, automation, and intelligent manufacturing applications worldwide.

About SKAI Intelligence

SKAI Intelligence is a Physical AI company delivering industrial-grade synthetic data and high-fidelity digital twins for enterprise and industrial applications. Leveraging AI-powered simulation, automation, and digital twin technologies, the company enables scalable AI training and next-generation digital infrastructure across industries.

As an NVIDIA Independent Software Vendor (ISV), SKAI Intelligence leverages NVIDIA Omniverse technologies to support digital twin workflows, synthetic data generation, and real-time simulation environments for Physical AI applications.

About Seoul National University AI Institute (AIIS)

The Seoul National University AI Institute (AIIS) is one of Korea's leading artificial intelligence research organizations, conducting advanced research across machine learning, robotics, computer vision, natural language processing, and next-generation AI systems. AIIS collaborates with academic, government, and industry partners to advance AI innovation and commercialization.

SOURCE SKAI Intelligence