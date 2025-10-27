SKF reorganizes its operations in Argentina by discontinuing production at Tortuguitas plant

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF continues to adapt its manufacturing operations to concentrate production in facilities with higher levels of technology, innovation, and scale. As part of this strategy aimed at optimizing its operations worldwide, SKF today announces the decision to relocate part of its operations in Argentina, which entails the discontinuation of production at its Tortuguitas plant.

The decision was made after an extensive strategic and operational analysis that considered several factors, including economic, production, and market factors. Manufacturing at the site in Tortuguitas will be stopped immediately with production being relocated to other plants within SKF's global footprint. SKF has operated in Argentina since 1917 and will maintain its local presence to support its customers with a comprehensive portfolio of high-value solutions.

"Having thoroughly evaluated several alternatives, we have unfortunately not found a viable alternative to closing the Tortuguitas plant. This is obviously a difficult decision but necessary to ensure our global long-term competitiveness. On behalf of SKF, I would like to express our deep gratitude for our employees in the Tortuguitas plant for their many years of dedication," says Manish Bhatnagar, President, Industrial Region Americas and Australia.

The Tortuguitas plant currently employs approximately 145 people. SKF is fully committed and engaged in dialogues with employees and their representatives to support them throughout the process.

