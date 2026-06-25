SKF teams up with football stars to create game changing football shirt, designed by players for players

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year's most important tournament approaches, SKF is launching a new collection of match kits designed by players from Sweden's national football team, Monica Jusu Bah and Felicia Schröder. The design is dedicated to the more than 300 young football players that SKF brings to the world's largest youth football tournament, Gothia Cup, each year from around the world.

Meet the World is a qualifying tournament to Gothia Cup. Having played in the Gothia Cup themselves just a few years ago, football stars Monica Jusu Bah and Felicia Schröder are now at key moments in their careers, recently selected for Sweden's national team World Cup qualifiers and winners of UEFA Women's Europa Cup. They are now players designing for players, representing their own experiences, understanding the power of big dreams in football, and bringing their personal perspective into the design.

"The idea for the design comes from a personal story. We got tattoos together as a symbol of our friendship, and we thought this would make a great football shirt for the young players representing SKF and Meet the world in Gothia Cup," says Monica Jusu Bah, professional football player in BK Häcken and the Swedish national team.

Being close not only in age but also in mindset to the younger players, they embody what the Meet the World-tournament is all about: football and friendship becoming reality.

"The sun and the moon represent our differences but also what brings us together as friends and football players, it is great to share this with other football lovers from around the world," says Felicia Schröder, professional football player and former BK Häcken player, as well as the Swedish national team.

Last year SKF teamed up with world renowned football player Zećira Mušović, Swedish national team goalie, who returned from Chelsea FC, and signed by Malmö FF in 2025. Zećira Mušović met and inspired the more than 400 kids SKF brought to Gothia Cup last year, when they came together to Gothenburg city.

"As the main sponsor of the Gothia Cup, our mission is not only to give young people the chance to participate in the world's largest youth football tournament, but also to offer new experiences and the opportunity to form lifelong friendships," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, SKF.

About The kit

This year's kit features a sun/moon print, identical to the tattoos Felicia and Monica did together when starting their joint football journey three years ago, paying tribute to their differences and what brings them together, on and off the pitch. The ombre shirt is a testament to friendship and is combined with gold numbers and logos.

About Meet the World

At SKF, we do everything we can to combat friction, whether in machines, industries, or in the effort to create collaboration across boundaries. Meet the World represents our pursuit of a more frictionless world.

Meet the World as a SKF pre-tournament to Gothia Cup, is held locally in 15-25 countries where SKF operates. Local SKF project managers and football experts provide essential support to both beginners and more experienced footballers.

This year, teams from 15 countries will participate, including six girls' teams, 12 boys' teams across various age groups, and three Special Olympics teams from India, France, and Italy.

The participating countries this year, are Thailand, Ukraine, Germany, India, Belgium, Nigeria, Zambia, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Bulgaria, Brazil, France, the United States, and the Czech Republic.

Read more about the Meet the world initiative

Facts: Gothia Cup

Participants: 1,945 teams from around 79 countries each year

Age groups: Boys and girls aged 11–18

Dates: 13–19 July 2026

Venues: Matches are played on football pitches throughout the Gothenburg area. The opening ceremony is held at Gamla Ullevi, creating a unique, world-class tournament atmosphere.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; [email protected]

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SOURCE SKF