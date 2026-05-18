SKF to highlight technologies that help close the energy efficiency gap at the Tech & Innovation Summit

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF is hosting its yearly virtual Tech & Innovation Summit, bringing together industry leaders and experts to showcase technologies, products and solutions designed to help close the energy efficiency gap in industrial operations.

Under the theme `Closing the energy efficiency gap', SKF will present tailored solutions that improve energy efficiency, reliability and uptime across various applications including data centres, industrial electric motors, heavy industries like mining and pulp & paper and digitally enabled operations.

"Electrification, digitalization and the rapid growth of energy intensive infrastructure are transforming industries. Customers are under increasing pressure to improve performance while reducing energy use. Closing the energy efficiency gap by moving from energy-efficiency ambition to measurable operational impact is crucial for sustainable growth.

"We remain committed to helping customers minimize friction and transform their operations to strengthen competitiveness and sustainability," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, SKF.

The Tech & Innovation Summit highlights SKF's commitment to addressing real-world challenges through deep application expertise and proven customer-centric innovation.

"Our products and solutions are developed to address the operational challenges customers face every day - from thermal management in data centers to reliable performance under variable loads in motors and mills. By combining deep application knowledge with advanced product development and digital technologies, we help customers reduce energy losses, improve reliability, simplify maintenance and unlock measurable efficiency gains in their day-to-day operations," says Annika Ölme, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President, Technology Development, SKF.

Join us on June 18 to see how SKF is helping customers close the energy efficiency gap.

EMEA: 10 am CET

India and Southeast Asia: 10 am IST

Americas: 9 am PT / 12 pm ET

China and Northeast Asia: 14:00 CST

Read more and register for the Tech and Innovation Summit - SKF Tech & Innovation Summit 2026

A replay of the summit will be available after the event's conclusion on the website for on demand watch.

Products and solutions showcased at the Tech & Innovation Summit include:

SKF Magnetic bearing solutions for data centre cooling

High-speed motors with magnetic bearing technology for centrifugal chillers, enabling friction-free and oil-free operation and fast restarts after power interruptions. Designed to maximize energy efficiency and uptime in cooling systems that account for up to 30-40% of data center energy use, with up to 12 dB noise reduction and supported by advanced software based monitoring and diagnostics.

SKF Hybrid ceramic bearings for Industrial electric motors

A new optimized hybrid ceramic ball bearing supporting next-generation IE4 and IE5 electric motors by eliminating electrical erosion, offering up to eight times longer grease life, lower friction and up to 25% higher operating speeds than standard steel bearing. The solution enables more energy-efficient motor designs with a compact footprint, global availability and cost savings.

SKF Condition monitoring - Aptitude Insight

A unified, scalable and cyber-secure platform on-premises, cloud or SKF SaaS that connects operational and information technology environments. Aptitude Insight replaces multiple point solutions with a single platform, embedding decades of SKF expertise into automated workflows and enabling advanced diagnostics edge analytics and AI-ready insights.

SKF Circular solutions - Remanufacturing

Bearing remanufacturing that restores products to original geometrical specifications and full performance while reducing carbon footprint and energy use by up to 90% compared to producing new bearings. Remanufacturing shortens lead times, reduces material consumption and is backed by SKF warranty and documented CO2 savings, supporting customers' transition to circular operations.

AI for the Pulp & Paper Industry - with SKF Product assistant

In the pulp and paper industry, speed and confidence matter. SKF's AI-powered Product Assistant helps engineers and maintenance teams quickly access trusted SKF knowledge about products and applications right when they need it. AI here is not about replacing deep engineering expertise. It's about removing everyday friction by answering questions instantly, guiding product selection, and supporting reliable decisions in demanding operating environments. The result is higher productivity, improved uptime, and more sustainable operations, helping the industry run smarter, safer, and more efficiently.

SKF's Tech & Innovation Summit 2026 demonstrates how technology leadership, combined with application expertise and digital intelligence, enables customers to perform today while transforming for a more energy efficient and sustainable future.

For further information, please contact:

Technology communications: Aparna Srivastava, +46 707 576 468; [email protected]

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; [email protected]

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SOURCE SKF