GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its full-year results for 2023 on 31 January 2024 at approximately 07:00 (CET).
Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CET).
To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/659d1b8d9608da12002f8d22/lape
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations
