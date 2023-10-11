SKF to publish nine-months results on 27 October

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its nine-months results for 2023 on 27 October 2023 at approximately 07:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:15 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/6511567e673c270c00dcf364/hsdt

Sweden                                +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International                 +44 207 107 0613
Passcode:                            42753649

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected].

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected] 

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; [email protected] 

