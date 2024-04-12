SKF's first quarter results to be published on 26 April

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its first quarter results for 2024 on 26 April 2024 at approximately 07:00 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/660bf9a11feb820d001f1ad6/jsret

Sweden                           +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International            +44 20 7107 0613
Passcode:                       43658997

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website:
https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected].

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; [email protected]

