Celebrate the Festive Season with Kpop Sensation ICHILLIN'

Enjoy Stunning Christmas Decors with Surprise Gift Exchange

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong is quietly transforming into a city of brilliant lights and gorgeous decors, adding festive vibes to its bustling streets at night. From 16 December 2024 to 5 January 2025, sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck will host the 'Sky-High Christmas Party in HK Style', where the platform will be decked out in colourful decorations for a winter festive celebration against the iconic Hong Kong skyline. Many exciting programmes await, with top Kpop act ICHILLIN' kicking off the event with a performance of their greatest hits! Following that, join the gift exchange, Christmas workshops, and experience the new robot guided tours. Meanwhile, indulge in the brand-new limited German Afternoon Tea set and romantic Christmas Dinner at Café 100 by The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong. sky100 invites you to bring along your family and friends to Hong Kong's tallest observation deck for an unforgettable gourmet experience high in the sky.

sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck Winter Presents: Sky-High Hong Kong Christmas Party in HK Style

Exclusive discounts for overseas visitors

Every sky100 admission ticket offers a unique sky-high experience and fun interactive activities. From now until 31 December 2024, overseas visitors can enjoy a 20% discount for online booking of standard admission tickets on the sky100 official website (Adults HK$158, Children and Seniors HK$110). Don't miss the chance to come with your family and friends to discover Hong Kong's remarkable landmarks, views and culture at sky100!

sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck

Opening: Daily 10:00 - 20:30 (Last entry 20:00)

Address: 100th Floor, International Commerce Centre, Kowloon MTR Station, Hong Kong

Tickets: https://sky100.com.hk/en/offers/

SOURCE sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck