SLEEK EV Secures First Closing of US$8.5 Million in Series A funding led by KYMCO Capital, with earlier participation from January Capital, Krungsri Finnovate and ORZON Ventures

BANGKOK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SLEEK EV ("SLEEK" or the "Company"), a leading technology manufacturer and innovator in the vehicle electrification sector, predominantly with electric scooters, today announced an US$8.5 million first close in its Series A funding round. The round was led by KYMCO Capital, a private equity fund invested by global powersports manufacturer Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd (KYMCO) and more than twenty supply chain players from Taiwan and Mainland China.

This investment marks a significant milestone as the Company prepares to accelerate SLEEK's expansion pan-Thailand and position Thailand as Southeast Asia's electric motorcycle hub. The funding will enable SLEEK to scale up production capacity in an expanded facility along the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), accelerate product research and development to deliver cutting edge A.I.-driven software and A.I. agents for enhanced user experience, and deepen its geographical footprint in Thailand by adding more EV S-Charge stations by more than seven times. Leveraging existing relationships with partners such as PTT OR, Krungsri Auto, Toyota Tsusho, and Grab, SLEEK will continue to forge new strategic channel partnerships with dealers and national regulatory bodies to achieve greater mindshare and product deliveries as well as to set a new standard for regional charging and battery swapping on electric motorcycles to achieve safety, quality, and operational efficiency respectively.

SLEEK EV's long-term ambition is to become APAC's trusted Full Stack EV Motorcycle Operating System, where partners collaborate, data compounds, and actions convert to a new way of urban mobility. KYMCO Capital, a strategic partner and investor, will bring along 60 years of industry experience in the two-wheelers to SLEEK EV and will support in its effort to optimize supply chains, synergize the proliferation of battery and charging /swapping technologies, and supercharge its distribution across Southeast Asia.

"This investment from KYMCO Capital is a strategic one. It validates our technology and our ability to compete in global markets. Sleek EV is not just an electric motorcycle manufacturer. We are redefining vehicle electrification with an end-to-end ecosystem solution – from manufacturing, charging infrastructure, and an integrated software that binds everything together. Our goal is simple. We want to make Thailand the electric motorcycle hub of ASEAN. Our target is to be the #1 EV motorcycle brand in Thailand by end-2026." said Kantinan Tunveenukoon (Ben), CEO & Co-founder of SLEEK EV. "With KYMCO Capital, we are doubling down on the EV ecosystem with quality products, robust technology stack, and like-minded stakeholders who can drive this forward with us."

Gary Ting, Managing Partner of KYMCO Capital, shared that "KYMCO Capital has committed to supporting Thai electric vehicle ecosystem based on what they had built up in Taiwan and Mainland China. This investment in SLEEK EV exemplifies our ecosystem in the Southeast Asian markets. This partnership embodies the next generation of urban infrastructure transformation through vehicle electrification. With KYMCO deep capabilities coupled with SLEEK EV offerings, we see ourselves empowering all businesses and governments to go electric. We strongly believe that SLEEK EV ecosystem approach in Thailand will play a vital role in building a greener future."

Headquartered in Singapore and operating in Thailand, SLEEK EV is an Internet-of-Things ("IoT")-enabled Electric Scooter manufacturer designed for urban riding. SLEEK's mission is to redefine vehicle electrification for urban living, enabling a sustainable future. SLEEK's technology stack is all encompassing with scooter hardware equipped with IoT and synced with a mobile application for users to enjoy a seamless customer experience.

KYMCO Capital KYMCO Capital is a professional fund management firm specializing in the global mobility sector. Currently managing equity investment funds with total Assets Under Management (AUM) exceeding NT$100 billion, KYMCO Capital investment portfolio spans core technologies including Electric Vehicles (EVs), Internet of Vehicles (IoV), AI, batteries, and energy management. Our strategic footprint extends across Taiwan, the United States, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and Japan. In response to the global "Net-Zero" transition, KYMCO Capital leverages a strategy of "Capital Operations and Business Development" to build a cross-industry, multinational integration platform.

