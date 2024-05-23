SLEEP WELL, SUITE DREAM AT THE WESTIN SINGAPORE

Experience Westin's next generation Heavenly Bed and enjoy 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points, Heavenly Massage and more.

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon its legacy of delivering deep, restorative sleep for guests, Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary brands, is unveiling its next generation Heavenly® Bed. Developed in collaboration with leading sleep experts, Westin associates and guests, the next generation Heavenly Bed fortifies the brand's mission and 360-degree wellness approach, empowering discerning travelers to not only maintain but enhance their well-being while traveling.

From the plush-top mattress and its innovative silver fiber weave to the added layers of temperature-regulating gel-infused memory foam, the next generation Heavenly Bed mattress offers a superior sleep experience further enhanced by the significant upgrades to bedding design and materials. All bedding components have been upgraded to hypoallergenic materials and the blended duvet insert was created with a unique mix of materials and wrapped in smooth cotton, which is designed to regulate temperature and keep guests cool for a better night's sleep. Replacing the previous all-white aesthetic of the legacy bed with Westin's new, modern design ethos, the next generation Heavenly Bed now includes a new charcoal blanket and full-frame piping on pillowcases to provide a warm residential feel and cloud-like appearance. The richly woven blanket features a tone-on-tone pattern inspired by the brand's biophilic design principle and serves as both an added layer of warmth and a beautiful residentially inspired coverlet. Additional design updates include sateen linens with natural matte finish and the removal of the bed skirt and bolster pillow, reflecting a more modern sleep experience and guest input.

At The Westin Singapore, in addition to experiencing Westin's next generation Heavenly Bed, our guests can also look forward to a host of curated signature programs to help them soar above it all, such as the WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending Kits, available to help our guests stay active while on the go, complimentary morning yoga classes and scenic runs around Marina Bay with our Run Concierge. Our Westin WORKOUT Fitness Studio with 24/7 access to state-of-the-art equipment and all the essentials to power your performance provides an inspiring place to train. What's more, guests can also maintain their fitness routine in the comfort of their room with the Hotel's well-appointed WestinWORKOUT Rooms powered by Technogym. Featuring state-of-the-art fitness equipment such as Technogym Bike, integrated with a full library of on-demand classes and entertainment options, multifunctional Technogym Bench for a complete full-body workout, and more.

Each of the hotel's 305 guestrooms and suites, including the Westin Club Rooms, Executive Suites, Harbor View Suites and a Presidential Suite, feature floor-to-ceiling windows. Designed with soothing tones and signature amenities to create an intuitive feeling of home, with all the conveniences and comfort to maintain a healthy balance of work and pleasure. The Westin Singapore is taking wellness to the next level with quarterly Westin Wellness Weekend retreats, designed to invigorate and empower guests to find balance and reset intention. The Hotel is also collaborating with leading fitness and wellness brands such as Sleep Supernanny, a sleep expert focusing in helping adults to overcome sleep deprivation through engaging workshops and masterclasses.

With the launch of the next generation Heavenly Bed, The Westin Singapore is including 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points with every booking of the Suite Dream package from now till 31 July 2024. What's more, stand a chance to win a one-to-one online consultation with Sleep Supernanny. One lucky winner will be selected each month.

Package includes

3D2N stay in our suite room

Daily breakfast at Seasonal Tastes

10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

45-minute Heavenly Massage* at Heavenly Spa by Westin for 2 persons

•Sleep Well Eye Mask gift

Westin White Tea Candle

Guided scenic run around Marina Bay *

* Poolside yoga*

Next Generation Heavenly Bed & Breakfast

Package includes

2D1N stay

Daily breakfast at Seasonal Tastes

Sleep Well Eye Mask gift

Guided scenic run around Marina Bay *

* Poolside yoga*

*Join our Run Concierge for a scenic run around Marina Bay on Tuesday & Thursday at 6:30AM, and Sunday at 7AM. Poolside Yoga is available on Sunday from 8:45AM to 9:45AM. 24-hour advance reservation for Heavenly Massage is required.

About The Westin Singapore

Located in the heart of scenic Marina Bay, The Westin Singapore offers signature wellness programs such as RunWestin, yoga classes and Westin Wellness Weekend retreats, all designed with guests' well-being in mind. The hotel offers 305 guestrooms and suites, four distinct dining venues, an outdoor infinity pool with a stunning view over Singapore's south coast, the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, WestinWORKOUT® fitness studio equipped with state-of-the-art Technogym and TRX functional training equipment, and 1,350 square meters of versatile event spaces.

For more information, please visit thewestinsingapore.com.

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 240 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its Fitness Studios with TRX fitness equipment, and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,500 properties under 31 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

