Small Voices, Big Choices: How Generation Alpha Takes The Lead in Family Travel Planning

A striking 87% of Generation Alpha and Generation Z in Asia Pacific (APAC) actively shape family travel plans, now positioning them as key decision-makers in the travel process.

With 78% of these young travelers expecting to travel at least once a year, they view travel as both a reward and essential for their personal growth.

Sports events, music concerts, and outdoor activities top the list of travel motivations for APAC Generation Alpha and Generation Z in 2025.

Digital connectivity is central to the travel experience for APAC travelers, who spend up to four hours daily on devices during trips.

SINGAPORE , Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant shift, Asia Pacific's youngest generation is now leading the charge in family travel planning with their distinct preferences shaping the future of the travel industry. Hilton's 2025 Trends Report reveals how Generation Alpha and Generation Z are reshaping travel, and prioritizing experiences that reflect their personal interests and cultural pride.

"The growing influence of Generation Alpha on family travel signals a transformative shift in the travel industry - one that Hilton is excited to embrace," said Ben George, senior vice president and commercial director, Asia Pacific, Hilton. "As these trends accelerate, we recognize the importance of adapting to evolving preferences. Hilton is set to exceed 1,000 hotels in APAC by 2025, and we're focused on creating new experiences to capture the imagination of this emerging generation and their families."

Next-Gen Navigators: How Young Travelers Are Steering Family Travel

In Asia Pacific, family travel is increasingly guided by the preferences of Gen Alpha and Gen Z, with 87% of young travelers actively contributing to their family's vacation planning. This is particularly so in China (98%) and India (93%), where more than nine in 10 Gen Alpha and Gen Z are somewhat or very involved in trip planning. Moreover, 69% of APAC parents choose vacation destinations based on their children's interests.

While these young travelers' input is strong in picking activities and destinations, logistical decisions - such as dining (39%), transportation (38%), accommodation (32%), budgeting (20%), and trip duration (18%) - are still primarily managed by parents. This growing involvement highlights the evolving dynamic of family travel, with younger generations taking the lead in creating memorable experiences, while still leaning on their families for practical planning.

Cultural Pride: APAC Families Turning Travel into Growth Experiences

For Gen Alpha and Gen Z in APAC, travel is a journey of self-discovery and personal growth. A strong connection to cultural heritage drives these young travelers, with 75% taking pride in the region's global cultural influence and 73% eager to explore their roots through travel.

APAC families use travel as a way to connect with their cultural identities. Notably, 61% of parents choose destinations that reflect their heritage, traditions, and values.

Beyond cultural exploration, 68% of young travelers in APAC view travel as a key to enhancing their education and personal development. APAC parents agree, with 60% selecting culturally significant destinations to support their children's learning and growth.

From Sports to K-Pop: The Key Travel Trends for Gen Alpha and Gen Z in 2025

For APAC's Gen Alpha and Gen Z travelers, trips centered around entertainment, sports, adventure, and meaningful connections with loved ones are at the top of their agenda.

Sports events, like the ODI World Cup for Women, Table Tennis World Championships and FIFA Club World Cup, are the hottest tickets in 2025, with 35% of young travelers in APAC planning their trips around these events. This growing interest in sports tourism is also reflected in Hilton's own data. From 2019 to 2024, Hilton Worldwide Sport Sales revenue tripled in volume, with 80% of this growth driven by youth or amateur sports. Following closely for APAC's Gen Alpha and Gen Z travelers are nature events and camps (34%) such as cherry blossom festivals and ski trips, and music concerts and festivals (26%) – particularly K-pop concerts.

Young and On the Move: APAC's Gen Alpha and Gen Z Embrace Annual Travel

Gen Alpha and Gen Z across Asia Pacific are avid travelers, with 92% taking at least one trip in the past year. Gen Alpha and Gen Z's appetite for travel is particularly pronounced in China, India and Singapore, where young travelers have gone on two to three trips on average in the past year.

This passion for travel is evident in their future plans as well, with 88% of Gen Alpha and Gen Z in APAC likely to travel in the next year. Additionally, 72% take pride in their ability to explore new destinations. These findings highlight the strong and growing demand for travel among younger generations.

Digital Nomads: The Role of Technology in Gen Alpha and Gen Z Travel

In today's digital age, technology is central to the travel experience for Gen Alpha and Gen Z. In APAC, parents and children stay online throughout their trips, spending up to four hours a day on their devices. Gen Z, in particular, spends more time online, averaging three hours daily, compared to Gen Alpha's two hours.

Smartphones (64%), digital tablets (38%), and smart watches (33%) are travel essentials for these young adventurers, primarily being used to stream videos (55%), play games (45%), and stay in touch with loved ones via messaging apps (44%). Additionally, more than a third (42%) use their devices to listen to music and 30% share their experiences on social media.

These trends are consistent with Hilton's team member survey findings, showing that access to technology is ranked as the top amenity for Gen Alpha travelers and their families, with entertainment and child-friendly activities also high on the list.

Domestic vs. Global Travel: The Travel Preferences of APAC's Young Explorers

Gen Alpha and Gen Z travelers in APAC are excited about exploring both local and international destinations. With the exception of Singapore, there is a strong preference for domestic travel among Gen Alpha and Gen Z across all APAC markets.

This emerging generation is also increasingly interested in traveling beyond Asia to immerse themselves in diverse cultures, with Australia, Japan and South Korea emerging as top destinations across the markets surveyed.

Top Holiday Destinations for Gen Alpha and Gen Z in APAC China India Japan Australia Singapore China (38%) India (34%) Japan (59%) Australia (36%) Japan (37%) Singapore (26%) Singapore (28%) Hawaii (21%) Japan (29%) Australia (26%) Japan (26%) America (22%) South Korea (17%) New Zealand (29%) Malaysia (25%) South Korea (19%) Australia (20%) America (15%) America (25%) China (23%) Australia (18%) United Kingdom (17%) Australia (8%) Hawaii (17%) South Korea (23%)

"As Generation Alpha and Z step into the role of key influencers in family travel decisions, they are redefining the landscape of travel. Their evolving preferences are driving the industry to innovate, creating opportunities for more meaningful, immersive, and culturally enriching experiences that align with their values," said Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Hilton. "This shift is not just about the destinations they choose, but how they interact with and experience the world. At Hilton, we're focused on aligning our strategy to meet these expectations, offering brands and experiences that inspire and enhance their journeys."

Hilton's 2025 Trends Report: Key Insights for 2025 and Beyond

These insights were commissioned as part of research for Hilton's 2025 Trends Report , dubbed the 'Year of the Travel Maximizer', revealing how travelers are seeking to blend relaxation with impactful adventures. As the post-pandemic travel boom stabilizes, Hilton's comprehensive survey of over 13,000 global travelers across 13 countries, insights from more than 4,100 Hilton Team Members, and in-depth interviews with Hilton travel experts, highlights several additional trends:

Slow Travel Gains Popularity : With fast-paced lives, travelers are embracing "Slow Travel" to deeply immerse themselves in local cultures. One in four global travelers seeks cultural learning experiences, and 65% of those that travel with children (60% in APAC) often explore their family's heritage through travel.

: With fast-paced lives, travelers are embracing "Slow Travel" to deeply immerse themselves in local cultures. One in four global travelers seeks cultural learning experiences, and 65% of those that travel with children (60% in APAC) often explore their family's heritage through travel. Adventure-Seeking "Go Getaways" Take on Sleep Retreats : While nearly 7 in 10 global travelers (65% in APAC) enjoy being active during their travels, with 20% planning outdoor adventures in 2025, there is also a growing trend toward relaxation and rejuvenation. In fact, 1 in 5 global travelers (21% in APAC) embrace the art of "hurkle-durkling" - a Scottish phrase for lying in - during their vacations. Additionally, more than a quarter of travelers are expected to book a spa or wellness treatment specifically aimed at enhancing their sleep quality.

: While nearly 7 in 10 global travelers (65% in APAC) enjoy being active during their travels, with 20% planning outdoor adventures in 2025, there is also a growing trend toward relaxation and rejuvenation. In fact, 1 in 5 global travelers (21% in APAC) embrace the art of "hurkle-durkling" - a Scottish phrase for lying in - during their vacations. Additionally, more than a quarter of travelers are expected to book a spa or wellness treatment specifically aimed at enhancing their sleep quality. Dining Decisions Led by Young Palates : Globally, 63% of parents (65% in APAC) let their children pick restaurants while traveling, reflecting Gen Alpha's evolving taste preferences from pizza to sashimi.

: Globally, 63% of parents (65% in APAC) let their children pick restaurants while traveling, reflecting Gen Alpha's evolving taste preferences from pizza to sashimi. Foodie Adventures and Sports Tourism Thrives: Nearly 1 in 5 of global travelers are on the hunt for culinary experiences, with 50% (49% in APAC) booking restaurant reservations before their flights.

