TURFAN, China, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 13, 2024, small white apricot seeds from Turfan, Xinjiang, were successfully launched into space aboard the Practice-19 satellite, becoming an integral part of its payload. These seeds have now entered the stage of cultivating new varieties under the mutagenic effects of the unique space environment, thereby infusing new vitality into the development of the apricot industry in Turfan.

Turfan's Toksun County is renowned as "China's early apricot capital," owing to its distinctive geographical and climatic conditions. The county produces approximately 62,220 tonnes of apricots annually, with over 20 varieties available. Notably, small white apricots, hanging apricots, and Sultan apricots are particularly famous. In recent years, Turfan has been dedicated to enhancing the quality and yield of apricots, continuously developing its characteristic "sweet industry" and forming a comprehensive industrial chain that integrates planting, processing, culture, and tourism.

As China's first reusable return technology test satellite, the Practice-19 satellite offers a valuable opportunity for the space journey of Turfan's small white apricots. State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has met the electricity demands for apricot cultivation and tourism by investing nearly one billion yuan in constructing numerous new power facilities, effectively supporting irrigation in apricot orchards and promoting apricot-related tourism.

In 2024, Turfan's apricot production value surpassed 250 million yuan, with a significant increase in tourists visiting for apricot flower tourism. This year, it is anticipated that space breeding will further enhance the quality of small white apricots.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company