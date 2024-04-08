Smart and Sustainable Waste Collection for New Smart Cities

TOKYO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High-End waste inlet functionality including weighing and payment technology on hi rise inlets.

This advanced waste collection solution is one of the essential factors for smart and sustainable cities in terms of user's satisfaction and circular economy. The AWCS (Automated Waste Collection System) is aspiring to meet the necessity of smart and user convenient waste collection solutions in selected areas of the city landscape.

The user deposits their food waste cleanly into the inlet via RFID access. This waste is then weighed for payment purposes.

The AWCS system uses a network of underground pipes to transport waste from various buildings to a central collection station, eliminating the need for traditional garbage collection trucks to move around the city and reducing carbon emissions and traffic congestion. The system is entirely automated, meaning that it requires minimal human intervention. This is particularly important in densely populated urban areas, such as Seoul, where air pollution can be challenging. The system also frees up valuable space on the streets, improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Moreover, the Envac system is an example of how technology can be harnessed to make city life smarter and more sustainable.

Envac, a Swedish company having 35 offices worldwide is the market leader of automated waste collection systems. They have recently provided the high-end waste collection system in The H Firsitier I'Park, residential complex in Gangnam, Seoul Korea.

The H Firsitier I'Park project represents one of the largest and most prestigious projects in the Gangnam area, Seoul Koea. The development encompasses 74 individual buildings with most of the buildings rising as high as 35 floors. Significantly, installing the Envac system at this location has garnered a reputation for its ability to create a clean environment while providing a positive synergy that extends beyond the immediate vicinity. The system has been collecting 3.2 tons of food waste through an indoor inlet located in each floor of all 74 apartment buildings and 2.1 tons of residual waste through outdoor inlet per day respectively from 6,702 households on the broad complex area (a 399,741.70 square meters).

South Korea has implemented a "pay as you throw" policy to address the growing issue of food waste. This policy and various measures ensure that almost 90% of discarded food is kept out of landfills and incinerators. In part of implementing the policy, the Envac inlet has the required functions such as weighing waste and its payment there of with a RFID card. This supports the policy of smart and eco-friendliness with the advanced technology as shown in the photo above.

This solution has been all the more popular as it is offering and maintaining hygiene, cleanliness, and managing odors while contributing to value generation and sustainable modern living.

For further details: www.envacgroup.com

