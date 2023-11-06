Smart Capital Forges Stronger Ties with AngelCentral in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to bolster international investment collaboration, Smart Capital, the largest angel investor community in Taiwan, is pleased to announce the formal sister partnership with AngelCentral, Singapore's leading angel investment community. This significant partnership follows Smart Capital's successful delegation visit to Singapore, where over 20 Taiwanese angel investors explored new investment opportunities and expanded their network.

Smart Capital and AngelCentral, commemorate the establishment of the strategic alliance

Singapore, known as Southeast Asia's hub for innovation and commerce, has attracted global high-net-worth individuals seeking offshore asset diversification as well as Asia-based entrepreneurs looking to expand their businesses. Smart Capital recognized the potential of Singapore's vibrant business ecosystem and embarked on a four-day business visit in November 2023.

Sunny Huang, Founder of Smart Capital, shared his thoughts on this significant milestone: "Our partnership with AngelCentral represents not only our formal alliance but our commitment to mutual growth and collaboration. It's a testament to our shared values and belief that the power of angel investment will drive innovation and entrepreneurship in our respective regions."

During the visit, the Smart Capital delegation explored Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Shopback, a renowned online shopping with cashback platform. A formal ceremony was hosted by the founders and top executives of AngelCentral to cement the sister partnership. This partnership signifies Smart Capital's commitment to fostering international collaborations and exploring investment prospects in one of the world's most dynamic financial hubs.

SOURCE Smart Capital