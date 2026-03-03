Smart Communications Achieves CSA STAR Level 2 Certification, Deepening Its Commitment to Digital Trust and Secure Cloud Innovation in Singapore

With AWS Singapore infrastructure, Smart Communications enables secure, cloud-first digital customer interactions and enterprise-grade resilience

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping highly regulated organisations engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced that it has achieved Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR Level 2 certification for its SmartCOMM™ and SmartIQ™ solutions hosted on AWS in Singapore.

The certification underscores Smart Communications' commitment to strengthening digital trust for organisations across Singapore and the broader ASEAN region. As businesses accelerate digital transformation, secure and compliant cloud infrastructure is foundational to delivering resilient, customer-centric digital experiences at scale.

Trust and data security remain foundational to business and customer relationships in Singapore. Recent Benchmark research from Smart Communications reveals that 90% of Singapore consumers consider robust data security measures essential to trusting the companies they engage with, reinforcing the imperative for organisations to pair innovation with rigorous governance and security.

CSA STAR (Security, Trust, Assurance and Risk) is a globally recognised cloud security assurance program developed by the Cloud Security Alliance. STAR Level 2 represents a rigorous independent third-party audit that validates an organisation's security controls, governance, and cloud security maturity. The certification confirms that Smart Communications' security practices are not only documented but independently assessed and verified against a high standard of transparency and risk management.

"Trust is the foundation of every meaningful customer conversation, particularly in markets like Singapore where expectations around security, compliance, and digital experiences are exceptionally high," said Heidi Johnson, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Smart Communications. "This achievement reflects our commitment to helping organisations innovate with confidence and deliver cloud-first, data-driven customer interactions grounded in security and trust."

The milestone follows the launch of Smart Communications' Singapore data centre, further strengthening the company's ability to support local data residency requirements and the needs of regulated industries such as government, financial services, and insurance. Together, the in-region data centre and CSA STAR Level 2 certification reinforce Smart Communications' long-term investment in Singapore and its readiness to support organisations advancing digital transformation initiatives.

By aligning its local infrastructure with globally recognised security standards, including ISO 27001 and SOC 2 frameworks, Smart Communications enables organisations to reduce risk, strengthen digital trust, and accelerate the move toward more personalised, compliant, and seamlessly connected customer communications.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is the trusted choice for regulated enterprises looking to modernize complex processes and connect with customers in the moments that matter most. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform powers frictionless, compliant, digital-first experiences through omnichannel communications, intelligent orchestration, secure data capture, and digital archival. More than 700 enterprises worldwide—including Zurich Insurance, Priority Health, The Pacific Financial Group, and The Bancorp—rely on Smart Communications to reduce compliance risk, boost operational efficiency, lower costs, and accelerate digital transformation. Today, with over 30 pre-built connectors, Smart Communications integrates seamlessly with trusted enterprise systems including Salesforce, AWS, Guidewire, DuckCreek, OneSpan, and Pega, and powers more than 60 billion mission-critical customer conversations each year.

