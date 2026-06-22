Smart Summer Escapes: Agoda Reveals Asia's Most Affordable Summer Flight Routes

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer holiday season approaches, digital travel platform Agoda reveals the most affordable domestic and international flight routes across Asia. For travelers making their summer vacation plans, Agoda's latest data offers insights into the routes and destinations that offer the best value to maximize budgets without compromising experience. Based on one-way bookings made between March to May for departures between June to August 2026, Agoda reveals South Korea was the top destination for budget-friendly domestic flights, with fares that started as low as 8 USD for the Busan-Jeju route. For international journeys, Taiwan takes the spotlight, having offered flights during this period from just 6 USD for the Tokyo-Taipei route.

Summer presents an ideal opportunity for travel, with school breaks and warm weather encouraging families and adventurers to unwind, reconnect with loved ones, or seek out fresh experiences. Whether exploring exciting new destinations or revisiting a familiar holiday spot, finding the best deals remains crucial to maximizing the holiday experience. Agoda's findings offer travelers the opportunity to discover the best budget-friendly summer getaways for both domestic and international travel, ensuring memorable experiences without straining the budget.

For those seeking a cost-conscious summer vacation close to home, South Korea's Busan-Jeju route emerged as the most affordable, booked at 8 USD. Jeju Island, known for its stunning natural landscapes and unique cultural experiences, remains a popular choice for travelers. Other economical summer domestic flight routes include Kuala Lumpur-Penang (10 USD), Phuket-Bangkok (10 USD), Bangalore-Goa (22 USD), Ho Chi Minh City-Tuy Hòa (Phú Yên) (24 USD), Fukuoka-Tokyo (25 USD), Jakarta-Bandar Lampung (31 USD), and Taichung-Penghu (42 USD).

For international travel, short-haul flights are the go-to choice for travelers looking to stretch their wallets this summer. The Tokyo-Taipei route, booked at 6 USD, offers an enticing gateway to Taipei's vibrant city life and culinary delights. Other cost-effective international routes include Pekanbaru-Kuala Lumpur (16 USD), Kuala Lumpur-Singapore (17 USD), Phuket-Singapore (23 USD), Taipei-Osaka (33 USD), Busan-Fukuoka (34 USD), Ho Chi Minh City-Kuala Lumpur (34 USD), and New Delhi-Dhaka (53 USD).

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda shared, "Agoda's data shows some fantastic value fares this summer, whether you're eyeing a domestic getaway or an overseas adventure. To really stretch your vacation budget, try stacking coupons on Agoda, keep an eye out for our seasonal campaigns, and consider bundling flights and hotels for extra savings. With Agoda, planning a cost-effective trip is a breeze, so you can focus on making unforgettable summer memories."

With over 130,000 flight routes, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda ensures travelers can seamlessly combine their bookings in one convenient platform for a memorable summer holiday. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com to plan the perfect summer getaway.

SOURCE Agoda