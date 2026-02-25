Smartee Delivers Master Class on "Mandibular Repositioning" in Sydney at Invitation of EODO

SYDNEY, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the invitation of the Excellence in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics (EODO), Smartee Denti-Technology held a specialized Master Class at the Dental Education Centre (DEC) in Sydney on February 7. This session attracted 80 dental professionals, with 60 attending in person and 20 joining online, to study advanced protocols for treating complex jaw discrepancies using Smartee's proprietary Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology (MART).

Since 2019, Smartee has been at the forefront of clear aligner innovation with its proprietary Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology (MART). This distinct therapy addresses a critical gap in the industry: while conventional solutions often focus primarily on dental alignment, MART treats the root etiology by repositioning the mandible to its physiological position, restoring both function and facial balance through simultaneous orthopedic and orthodontic correction.

With over 100,000 global cases to date, this technology has demonstrated proven clinical success in treating complex jaw discrepancies. It represents a significant breakthrough in modern clear aligner therapy and stands as a testament to Smartee's robust R&D capabilities.

The Australian clear aligner market is dynamic and growing. Market observations reveal a strong patient-driven demand: a significant portion of Australian adults are actively seeking to improve their smiles and are open to treatment. This high level of patient awareness, coupled with a preference for aesthetic solutions, is a primary driver behind the expansion of the local clear aligner sector.

The Master Class in Sydney successfully engaged a significant number of first-time participants. Many attendees expressed strong interest in deepening their understanding of MART protocols, recognizing the value of expanding their clinical capabilities to better serve patients with complex jaw discrepancies.

Mr. Garie Zhou, International Business Development Director, commented: "Australia is a strategically important market for Smartee, and we are committed to growing here with a long-term perspective. Our approach is rooted in rigorous academic exchange and genuine clinical education rather than purely commercial expansion. We aim to collectively raise the standard of care in clear aligner treatments alongside local professionals."

