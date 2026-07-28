Smartee Hosts Academic Programs in Thailand Highlighting Mandibular Repositioning Technology

BANGKOK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology recently participated in two academic events in Bangkok, Thailand, focusing on the clinical principles and applications of its Mandibular Repositioning Technology. The programs brought together orthodontic professionals to exchange perspectives on the diagnosis and management of complex skeletal Class II malocclusions.

On July 14, Smartee hosted the Thailand GS Course 2026, featuring Professor Gang Shen, Chief Scientist of GS Research and Development at Smartee Denti-Technology, together with Dr. Ziqing Xu. Their presentations covered the biological mechanisms and clinical workflow of mandibular repositioning therapy, including the diagnosis of malocclusions associated with facial convexity, treatment strategies for patients presenting with physiological mandibular retrusion and pathological mandibular retrusion, as well as key considerations in treatment planning and clinical management.

The academic exchange continued on July 16 at the Thailand Association of Orthodontists (TAO) Annual Meeting, where Professor Shen and Dr. Tao Guo delivered a three-hour lecture on mandibular repositioning technology. Drawing on clinical cases and theoretical principles, the session discussed treatment indications, clinical protocols, and long-term treatment management for complex orthodontic cases.

Academic Discussion Focused on Clinical Decision-Making

During both events, participating orthodontists engaged in discussions on a range of clinical topics related to mandibular repositioning therapy. Questions focused on patient selection, treatment monitoring, and approaches to evaluating treatment stability throughout the course of care.

The discussions also addressed the management of complex skeletal Class II malocclusions, particularly cases involving mandibular retrusion, reflecting continued interest in treatment approaches that extend beyond conventional tooth movement.

Continuing International Academic Collaboration

Thailand remains an important part of Smartee's international outreach. Through educational programs, professional exchanges, and collaboration with local orthodontic communities, the company continues to support knowledge sharing in digital orthodontics.

Smartee stated that it will continue working with orthodontic professionals and academic partners in the Southeast Asia to facilitate international clinical exchange and contribute to the ongoing development of orthodontic education.

SOURCE Smartee Denti-Technology