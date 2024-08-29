Smartee Hosts Breakthrough GS Mandibular Repositioning Therapy Conference in Singapore

The conference was led by orthodontic experts, including Prof. Gang Shen, Chief Orthodontist at Taikang Bybo Dental and Smartee's Chief Scientist in R&D, along with Dr. Jingting Lu, a core member of Prof. Shen's orthodontic team. Together, they unveiled insights into the application of Smartee GS Technology for treating malocclusion, with a focus on facial concavity—a condition that has long posed challenges in the orthodontic community.

Innovative Solutions for Complex Orthodontic Challenges

Prof. Shen introduced an original clinical system to classify malocclusions based on patients' facial profiles and a predictive growth model for facial concavity (Class III malocclusion), emphasizing the complexities of this condition. Unlike facial convexity, facial concavity presents more severe jaw discrepancies and dynamic changes in malocclusion, making accurate growth predictions challenging. However, through mandibular morphology analysis, Prof. Shen demonstrated how Smartee Mandibular Repositioning Technology can predict treatment outcomes. His approach identifies mandibular shapes—ranging from flat rectangular, which offers a better prognosis, to triangular shapes with varying degrees of concavity, where the prognosis becomes increasingly challenging.

This work not only provides a foundation for developing effective treatment plans, but also enables assessment of the need for additional interventions such as tooth extractions or surgery.

A New Era in Non-Invasive Orthodontic Treatment

Dr. Jingting Lu further highlighted the clinical advantages of Smartee GS aligners, presenting case studies that underscore its effectiveness. She detailed how this technology allows for precise diagnostic and treatment processes, offering a new approach to orthodontic and orthopedic corrections without the need for invasive surgery.

Global Impact and Future Vision

One participant remarked, "Prof. Shen's innovative classification system and the mandibular repositioning technology developed with Smartee address critical clinical challenges, especially in cases involving TMJ malocclusion. This technological system gives me new confidence in tackling real-world clinical issues."

Smartee Dental continues to earn international acclaim for its work in treatment plan design and invisible orthodontic solutions. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to driving the global advancement of invisible orthodontic technology, delivering high-quality, innovative solutions and products to doctors and patients around the world.

