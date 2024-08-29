Smartee Showcases Iconic Orthodontic Solutions in Hong Kong, Expands Global Reach

News provided by

Smartee Denti-Technology

29 Aug, 2024, 12:46 CST

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee, a leading orthodontic brand with two decades of innovation, recently showcased its iconic orthodontic solutions and products at the 13th Hong Kong International Dental Expo and Symposium (HKIDEAS), further accelerating its global expansion.

Continue Reading
The Smartee booth attracted numerous industry elites, creating a hub of activity and engagement throughout the event.
The Smartee booth attracted numerous industry elites, creating a hub of activity and engagement throughout the event.
Professor Gang Shen was invited to deliver a lecture at the conference.
Professor Gang Shen was invited to deliver a lecture at the conference.

HKIDEAS has transformed over the past decade from a regional platform into a key international hub for dental professionals. This year's event, themed  "Advancing Better Care in Dentistry", aims to provide an exclusive platform for dental professionals to exchange novel ideas, innovations, and market trends while addressing critical issues in the field.

During the symposium, Prof. Gang Shen, Smartee's Chief Scientist in R&D, was invited to deliver a lecture on "A New Orthopedic Approach Using Clear Appliances to Correct Severe Jaw Discrepancies". His presentation focused on facial convexity (Class II malocclusion), discussing its original malocclusion diagnostic and classification system based on facial profile, clinical treatment strategies, and wax recording techniques. Professor Shen highlighted how the innovative invisible Mandibular Repositioning Technology offers a non-invasive solution for effectively managing severe malocclusions, reducing the need for jaw surgeries and teeth extractions. His insights were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

In addition to the GS product series which applies the invisible Mandibular Repositioning Technology, Smartee's self-developed dental sheets and Disney-licensed Smartee Kinder & Smartee Teen products also garnered significant attention. Many dental practitioners and orthodontic experts visited the Smartee booth to explore the company's diverse product portfolio and commended Smartee for expanding the clinical applications of invisible orthodontics.

Smartee is not only strengthening its global presence through participation in international forums like HKIDEAS but is also gaining recognition through its domestic lecture series across China. These lectures have drawn the attention of key opinion leaders (KOLs) in dentistry from around the world, including experts from France, Thailand, Japan, Russia, Algeria, Colombia, Vietnam, and Germany.

With a global network of over 64,000 doctors across 48,000 medical institutions in more than 47 countries, Smartee continues to expand its influence in the orthodontic field. The company has launched over 10 aligner products, each designed to address specific malocclusion challenges for patients of all ages.

SOURCE Smartee Denti-Technology

Also from this source

Smartee Hosts Breakthrough GS Mandibular Repositioning Therapy Conference in Singapore

Smartee Hosts Breakthrough GS Mandibular Repositioning Therapy Conference in Singapore

Smartee organized the GS Mandibular Repositioning Therapy Conference in Singapore, gathering top dental professionals from across Singapore,...
From Research to Practice: Prof. Gang Shen and Smartee's Contributions to the ASO Clinical Day 2024

From Research to Practice: Prof. Gang Shen and Smartee's Contributions to the ASO Clinical Day 2024

Smartee Denti-Technology, a global leader in clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions, demonstrated its commitment to transforming research...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics