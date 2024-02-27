Smartkem announces collaboration with FlexiIC to develop low-cost, rapid turnaround custom circuits using organic transistor technology

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (OTCQB: SMTK), a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to drive the next generation of displays and integrated circuits, today announced that it is collaborating with FlexiIC, a company providing innovation in the design of flexible integrated circuits and systems.

FlexiIC has configured open-source electronic design automation (EDA) tools for Smartkem's OTFT process, making it easier to design flexible electronic circuits which can be produced on existing display line infrastructure using Smartkem's process. This process can use direct laser writing, eliminating the need for process masks and allowing potential customers not requiring high processor speeds to develop circuitry for new applications in sensors, internet-of-things (IOT) or other applications and have their circuits produced rapidly and at low cost.

Smartkem Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ian Jenks comments, "This project marks a significant step forward in our strategy to provide materials, design tools and foundry access to customers. Following on from our progress in micro-LED and OLED display JDAs, we see the collaboration with FlexiIC as an important opportunity to expand the appeal of OTFT technology to a wider range of applications while supporting our other development activities."

During the week commencing on February 26th, FlexiIC will be meeting potential customers and other interested parties at stand 8.0B15.10 in the 4YFN section at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona. Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona is the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem where global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors, and content owners meet up to showcase current and future product directions. 4YFN is the startup section of the congress highlighting promising new tech with capabilities that could become commercially viable in future years.

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to drive the next generation of displays. Smartkem's patented TRUFLEX® semiconductor and dielectric inks, or liquid electronic polymers, can be used to make a new type of transistor that has the potential to revolutionize the display industry. Smartkem's inks enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost displays that outperform existing models. The company's electronic polymer platform can be used in a number of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED displays for next generation televisions, laptops, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, smartwatches and smartphones.

Smartkem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and its semiconductor manufacturing processes at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. It also has a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 125 granted patents across 19 patent families and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/smartkem-limited and Twitter @SmartkemOTFT.

About FlexiIC

Founded by organic electronics researchers and chip designers, FlexiIC provide innovation in the design of flexible integrated circuits and systems and its manufacture to jump-start new organic electronic development market.

FlexiIC circumvents the costly conventional materials and fabrication techniques replacing them by solvent-based ones and additive deposition techniques such as printing.

Forward-Looking Statements

