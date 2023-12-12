SmartOSC and the journey to become a Glocalization company

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, SmartOSC has been increasingly expanding its activities and presence all over the world. Accordingly, each SmartOSC's overseas office must become an official local company and operate equally with its local counterparts. Australia has become the target market since the company implemented Glocalization strategy from day one. This approach provides opportunities and challenges for the company's members to open up new horizons.

"It's never been easy to achieve success in a foreign country"

This is what Duong Bui, Regional Director, ANZ at SmartOSC Australia, shared. With over seven years at SmartOSC, Duong still precisely remembers the first time she met Thai Son, the CEO, and Chi Hieu, the Chairman, and got inspired by the two. Shortly thereafter, she officially became a member of the SmartOSC team.

On the journey to Australia to discover new horizons, her biggest challenge is to adapt to the multinational work environment. Especially as a Regional Director, she has to manage members in both Vietnam and Australia. It is very difficult to make these diverse groups cooperate.

Not only a Regional Director, but Duong is also a mother, bearing the unspoken pressures of motherhood. "I still vividly remember one of my business trips to Australia when the baby was just 8 months old. The moment I had to throw away every drop of freshly expressed milk at the airport while my baby was at home using powdered milk hurt me the most. But I believe every sacrifice of a mother will definitely bring a brighter future for her child." - Duong said emotionally.

The company strives to bring the best values to employees, partners, customers and the whole society

SmartOSC is currently a strategic partner of top companies such as Magnolia (Platinum Partner), Adobe & Sitecore (Gold Partner), Backbase (Strategic Partner), AWS (Advanced Tier Services). Throughout this time, SmartOSC has received prestigious awards including Finalist at NORA Solutions Partner Award 2023 - All-round Commerce Partner of The Year and Best eCommerce Integrator, Silver at Asia eCommerce Award 2023 - Best eCommerce Consultant, etc.

With "people-centric" strategy, the company always focuses on balancing spirituality and work life for employees through various vibrant and exciting activities such as team building, summer vacation, family day, etc. As a recognition for efforts to create a happy working environment for employees, SmartOSC has been continuously honored with prestigious international awards in recent years, including Best Company to Work for in Asia (2022, 2023), Great Place To Work Certification (2022, 2023).

Furthermore, the company always prioritizes sustainable development and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). "Sharing Day", an annual event aiming to encourage all employees to donate and participate in volunteer activities for the community. Additionally, SmartOSC approaches DEI culture, Diversity - Equity - Inclusion, in a systematic way. The company manages to honor its employees unfailingly by organizing numerous events. One example is "Smart's Talk", where everyone's voice is heard. Another symbolic occasion is the annual awards ceremony, where the company shows respect and appreciation to its people. Therefore, the "Bronze Medal by Ecovadis 2023" award is a well-deserved appreciation for SmartOSC's efforts in sustainable development.

About SmartOSC

Established in 2006, SmartOSC is a premium, full-service eCommerce agency. Over the years, the company has attracted both tech and non-tech specialists, increasing the number of employees to over 1,000 across 9 countries worldwide. With the vision of becoming a Global leader in digital transformation, SmartOSC enables growth and success through agile services and innovative technology, including eCommerce, digital transformation, fintech, blockchain, cloud.

