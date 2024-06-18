Smartphone Maker Meizu Integrates of All in AI Devices in Malaysia, Together with the DreamSmart Ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meizu, a renowned smartphone maker from China, is gearing up to launch its latest products in Malaysia, marking a resurgence. This move underscores Meizu's commitment to innovation and quality. Meizu's journey in Malaysia traces back to its inception, where it quickly garnered attention from tech enthusiasts and consumers alike. Following the release of the Meizu 21 in Malaysia this March, the company plans to introduce new products throughout the year, aiming to re-establish the Meizu brand and its ecosystem. This seamless integration showcases Meizu's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional user experiences.

Connecting Everything, Enriching Every Experience

Meizu 21: Redefining Connectivity and Performance

As excitement builds, Meizu introduced its latest lineup of innovative products, embodying the brand's values of innovation, reliability, and user-centric design. Leading the lineup is the Meizu 21, designed for the modern era. The Meizu 21 features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, four 1.74mm ultra-narrow bezels with an industry-first all-white panel. It runs on the Flyme AI Large Model Engine, ensuring smooth performance with Flyme 10.5.

Meizu 21 seamlessly integrated into the Flyme ecosystem via Flyme Link. The device boasted a Samsung screen for vivid visuals and offered precise haptic feedback with mEngine Ultra. Complemented by immersive dual stereo speakers, unlocking is secure with the Ultrasonic mTouch 2.0 under-display fingerprint sensor. With an 80W Super Charge and 4800mAh battery, the Meizu 21 provides extended endurance throughout the day, delivering powerful performance and outstanding aesthetics.

Enhancing User Interaction with FlymeOS

Meizu's commitment to AI also extends to its operating system, FlymeOS. Enhanced with advanced AI capabilities, FlymeOS offers users a seamless and intuitive experience. Featuring advanced capabilities such as the AI Gallery, FlymeOS enhances user experiences with natural language image search and creative tools. New features like AI Portal and AI-Assisted Input streamline interactions, integrating AI seamlessly into daily use. The integration of AI into FlymeOS highlights Meizu's dedication to creating new experiences and driving innovation.

Flyme Auto Advances In-Car Connectivity

Meizu's Flyme Auto represents an advanced intelligent cockpit system resulting from the deep collaboration between Meizu and Geely Auto, introducing a smart system which enhances user interaction during travel. Seamlessly integrating smartphones and vehicles via Flyme Link, Flyme Auto facilitates effortless unlocking, navigation, and cross-platform application usage, ensuring a cohesive smartphone-to-car experience. With enhanced chip performance and rapid system response, Flyme Auto merges cutting-edge technology with comfort, fostering deep connections among users, landscapes, and vehicles. This innovative system pioneers the "Phone Domain" concept, enabling seamless multi-terminal connectivity without data consumption or downloads.

Creating Seamless Connectivity with DreamSmart

As part of the DreamSmart ecosystem, Meizu enriches its offering, providing consumers with a seamless and interconnected experience across various smart devices. DreamSmart, a leader in smart terminals spanning industries such as smartphones, smart AR glasses, and smart cars, integrates seamlessly within the innovative FlymeOS ecosystem. This collaboration heralds a new era of intelligent connectivity, epitomizing Meizu's commitment to enhancing digital experiences for users.

MYVU: Trailblazing Wearable Technology

Expanding its footprint in the ecosystem, DreamSmart leads innovation in wearable tech with MYVU. A trailblazer in the industry, MYVU sets itself apart as the lightest dual-display full-color AR smart glasses, offering users an unparalleled AR experience. MYVU not only enhances productivity but also elevates user convenience, setting a new standard in wearable technology.

Embracing AI: DreamSmart's "All in AI" Strategic Plan

At the core of DreamSmart's dedication to AI lies its "All in AI" strategic plan, encompassing the development of AI devices, redesigning the Flyme operating system, and creating an AI ecosystem. The AI devices feature AI-driven design and global hardware computing capabilities, offering users a more intelligent and innovative experience. The redesigned FlymeOS will integrate AI technology extensively to enhance user interactions. Additionally, DreamSmart aims to collaborate with leading international AI teams, including OpenAI, to drive innovation and development. DreamSmart is ready to support the "All in AI" vision and will gradually implement this vision, starting with the launch of an AI-driven mobile operating system in 2024 to build the infrastructure for the AI era.

Revolutionizing User-Device Interaction with DreamSmart

DreamSmart Group stands as a comprehensive platform for smart terminals, seamlessly merging hardware and software across smartphones, smart AR glasses, and smart cars within the FlymeOS ecosystem. This integration propels the industry towards an era of intelligence and ecosystem 3.0, revolutionizing user-device interaction. Beyond smartphones and smart cars, DreamSmart's dedication to innovation extends to smart eyewear and IoT devices, offering users a diverse range of smart solutions that enrich their technological experiences.

Expanding Horizons: DreamSmart's Commitment to Innovation

DreamSmart Group's strategic initiative, "Smartphone + XR + Smart Car," underscores its commitment to innovation by integrating consumer electronics and automotive industries. This initiative aims to provide users with a seamless and immersive experience across multiple devices and scenarios, establishing a global ecosystem of smart mobility technologies. With a 21-year history and over 30 million loyal fans, the Meizu brand, under DreamSmart Group, continues to innovate by combining cutting-edge technologies with exceptional design in its products.

As Meizu continues to redefine innovation and connectivity in Malaysia with DreamSmart, consumers can anticipate nothing less than excellence from the brand. With an unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional products, Meizu remains at the forefront of the technological revolution.

Excitement is building for the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated Meizu Smartphone, which boasts advanced mobile capabilities and a cutting-edge design. Coming soon alongside it, the MYVU AR Smart Glasses will make their entry into the Malaysian market, offering seamless integration with the Apple Watch and innovative AI functionalities. Stay tuned for an experience that redefines innovation and enhances daily interactions to unprecedented heights.

About Meizu

The Meizu brand under DreamSmart Group has enjoyed a history of 21 years and boasts over 30 million Meizu fans. DreamSmart Group is a full-stack platform of smart terminals across multiple industries. The Group seamlessly integrates smartphones, smart AR glasses, and smart cars around FlymeOS, thus establishing an ecosystem of smart mobility with software and hardware combined. With the advancement of technologies, the interconnectivity of automobiles and smartphones leads the industry into an era of intelligence and ecosystem 3.0. Due to its profound technological expertise across multiple industries, DreamSmart Group is hailed as a representative enterprise in smart ecosystems.

SOURCE Hubei Xingji Meizu Group Co., LTD