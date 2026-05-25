KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for premium home pools surges across Malaysia driven by urbanisation, rising affluence, and the desire for private wellness spaces, SmartPools International, the country's award-winning swimming pool contractor and specialist in pool construction, today unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 Arena Series. The new tiered lineup — Silver, Gold, and Platinum — is designed to meet the diverse needs of Malaysian homeowners seeking resort-style swimming pools that deliver relaxation, fitness, and family bonding in tropical climates.

SmartPools International, Malaysia’s Leading Swimming Pool Contractor, Launches 2026 Arena Series for Luxury Pool Construction

With thousands of pool installations all around Malaysia, SmartPools International prides itself on wide coverage and reliable technical support across Peninsular Malaysia, the Klang Valley, and the rapidly growing region of Johor.

This strategic launch reinforces SmartPools International's position as Malaysia's preferred swimming pool contractor, making high-quality pool construction more accessible and tailored to local lifestyles. With clear tiered packages, homeowners can now easily select the ideal swimming pool solution based on budget, lifestyle, and wellness priorities without navigating complex technical choices.

Highlights of the 2026 Arena Series:

Silver Package – Smart Essentials for Everyday Enjoyment : An affordable entry into quality pool construction featuring the reliable Waterco SwimJet, automatic chlorination, and durable gelcoat finish engineered for Malaysia's heat, humidity, and heavy rainfall.

: An affordable entry into quality pool construction featuring the reliable Waterco SwimJet, automatic chlorination, and durable gelcoat finish engineered for Malaysia's heat, humidity, and heavy rainfall. Gold Package – Performance Meets Premium Living : Ideal for active families, this tier incorporates SmartPools' proprietary LAPS® propulsion system, generating a powerful river-like current of 30,000 liters per minute for effective lap swimming and fitness. It includes a Salt Chlorinator, elegant Aqualuxe finish, and integrated pump room.

: Ideal for active families, this tier incorporates SmartPools' proprietary propulsion system, generating a powerful river-like current of 30,000 liters per minute for effective lap swimming and fitness. It includes a Salt Chlorinator, elegant Aqualuxe finish, and integrated pump room. Platinum Package – Private Resort Luxury: The pinnacle of luxury swimming pools in Malaysia, combining the advanced LAPS® system with premium water wellness options — the 100% chlorine-free SmartPools Nature-Pro or ClearWater MineralPure system. Completed with genuine hand-laid mosaic tiles, a pool heater, and colour-matched accessories for a true resort-quality backyard oasis.

"This 2026 lineup reflects our deep understanding of Malaysian homeowners' needs," said Faizan Khan, Executive Director of SmartPools. "As a leading swimming pool contractor in Malaysia, we focus on intelligent pool construction that enhances property value, promotes family wellness, and delivers long-term durability in our tropical environment. Homeowners can now enjoy a seamless experience from design to after-sales support."

Faizan added, "With the entire 2026 Arena Series, we are proud to offer perhaps the only green certified pool product line in the world, featuring completely chlorine-free options in Platinum that align with growing sustainability demands while maintaining superior water quality across all tiers."

Key Advancements in Swimming Pool Technology:

Propulsion & Fitness : Progressive systems from the practical SwimJet (Silver) to the industry-leading LAPS® current (Gold & Platinum), perfect for compact urban homes in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor where space is premium.

: Progressive systems from the practical SwimJet (Silver) to the industry-leading LAPS® current (Gold & Platinum), perfect for compact urban homes in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor where space is premium. Healthier Water Wellness : From basic chlorination to salt systems and completely chlorine-free solutions in Platinum — gentler on skin and eyes, especially beneficial for families with children and elderly members in Malaysia's warm climate.

: From basic chlorination to salt systems and completely chlorine-free solutions in Platinum — gentler on skin and eyes, especially beneficial for families with children and elderly members in Malaysia's warm climate. Aesthetic & Durability: Materials evolve from robust gelcoat to premium Aqualuxe and authentic mosaic tiles, ensuring beautiful, long-lasting swimming pools suited to Malaysia's climate while increasing overall home resale value.

The 2026 Arena Series emphasises sustainability through energy-eﬃcient components and low-maintenance designs across all tiers, aligning with growing environmental awareness among Malaysian homeowners. By simplifying luxury pool construction into clear, aspirational tiers, SmartPools International continues to lead the market as Malaysia's trusted swimming pool contractor. The new range makes premium swimming pool ownership achievable for more Malaysian families, combining innovative design, advanced wellness technology, and expert pool construction with unmatched local expertise.

Why Malaysian Homeowners Choose SmartPools International

Beyond product excellence, SmartPools International offers end-to-end services including site assessment, custom design, professional installation, and comprehensive maintenance programmes. With a proven track record of thousands of successful projects, the company ensures every pool is built to the highest standards using materials specifically selected for Malaysian conditions.

About SmartPools International

SmartPools International is Malaysia's award-winning leader in swimming pool construction and innovation. As the preferred swimming pool contractor for homeowners nationwide, SmartPools International specialises in intelligent design, durable pool construction, and wellness-focused technology. With thousands of successful installations and strong technical support across Peninsular Malaysia, Klang Valley, and Johor, the company transforms outdoor spaces into private sanctuaries that enrich modern Malaysian living.

For more information, visit www.smartpools.com.my

SOURCE SmartPools International