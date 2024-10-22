KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPools Sdn Bhd, a leading swimming pool innovator in Asia, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award in the Product Excellence category by Malaysian Interior Industry Partners (MIIP). The award was conferred in a glittering ceremony at One World Hotel, Petaling Jaya on the 27th of September 2024, officiated by the Minister of Housing, Malaysia, Yang Behormat Nga Kor Ming, and attended by hundreds of Interior and Architecture industry practitioners.

SmartPools® Receives the Prestigious Product Excellence Award from MIIP

"Since our inception in 2007, we have focused on innovation and product excellence as the cornerstones of the SmartPools product offering as a swimming pool contractor and solution provider. We are grateful the judges have come to the same conclusion. It is indeed a great honor to be acknowledged by the respected judges. Above all, we dedicate this award to thousands of our loyal swimming pool customers in Malaysia and around the world" says Faizan Khan, Executive Director of SmartPools Sdn Bhd.

The Awards Jury Panel consisted of respected senior practitioners from the Architecture and Interior Industry such as Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia (PAM), Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM), Malaysian Institute of Interior Designers (MIID) and others.

"Talking about the trophy, this year we had over 100 enrollments across 5 different categories of awards, and the nominees have certainly made it very challenging for our renowned panel of judges. The award winners can lift their heads up high and mighty. Let's continue to push the limits of excellence for our fit-out industry. I congratulate Smartpools" -- said Sean Toh, Organizing Chairperson 2024 MIIP Gala & Awards Night

Since 2007, SmartPools® has redefined the role of a swimming pool contractor and innovator - prioritizing innovation to revolutionize what a modern pool can offer. SmartPools® delivers not just a swimming experience, but a holistic solution that combines fitness, hydrotherapy, and wellness. At the heart of this vision is the patented LAPS® (Liquid Aquatic Propulsion System) - which has transformed how pools can support health and fitness goals.

How The LAPS® System Works

The LAPS® system utilizes a volume-driven approach to move water like a river, pushing over 30,000 liters per minute, creating a continuous current. This allows swimmers to swim in one place, effectively simulating open water swimming without moving across the pool.

One of the core advantages of the LAPS® system is how users can engage in both cardiovascular and resistance training simultaneously while swimming against its current. The LAPS system also plays a pivotal role in hydrotherapy, making it a favored choice among rehabilitation facilities. The volumetric current enhances blood circulation, reducing inflammation and aiding in muscle recovery. Whether used for post-injury recovery or preventive wellness, the LAPS® System provides a natural form of therapy that promotes long-term health, from better circulation to reduced stress.

SmartPools® Leads The Future In Pool Design

SmartPools® has emerged as an industry leading swimming pool contractor in Asia among homeowners, luxury hotels, and top property developers. This popularity is also bolstered by its Advanced Marine Grade Composite (AMGC) structure, which combines the flexibility of fiberglass with the durability of stainless steel. This robust material is still almost 20 times lighter than traditional concrete pools while still supporting large volumes of water, minimizing resource use and eliminating costly renovations - offering a sustainable, eco-friendly pool solution.

After nearly two decades as a cutting-edge swimming pool contractor and builder, SmartPools® continues to push the boundaries of innovation and product excellence. As the company looks to the future, "it remains committed to reimagining what a swimming pool is capable of" says Faizan Khan.

