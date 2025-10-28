Smashbox Hosts Magic Castle Dinner to Celebrate the Launch of the Photo Finish Pore-Vanishing Primer in Australia & New Zealand

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashbox Cosmetics hosted an intimate dinner at LA's iconic Magic Castle to celebrate the launch of its new Photo Finish Pore Vanishing Primer in Australia & New Zealand. The guest list featured a curated group of Australian creators, journalists, and brand friends based in Los Angeles.

The evening was designed to build brand and product awareness while strengthening relationships with both familiar and fresh faces. Playing on the primer's "vanishing" properties, the Magic Castle offered a fitting, whimsical backdrop to bring the product's transformative effects to life, celebrating illusion, magic, and flawless skin.

Key guests included Australian journalist Isabelle Truman, and Australian influencers Eden Kannourakis, Millie Sykes, Paige De Cinque and Kat Moses. Smashbox founder and world-renowned photographer Davis Factor was also in attendance, with each guest receiving a signed copy of his book Make Shit Happen.

"I've always wanted to go to the Magic Castle, and being there with such an iconic brand was the perfect match. I loved meeting Davis and the team and learning about the new primer, such a magical experience," said Isabelle Truman.

Eden Kannourakis shared, "I'm sometimes skeptical of primers, but this one really does what it says - makes my skin and makeup look flawless!"

The night generated strong 'Get Ready With Me' and product focused content and helped to foster authentic connections between the brand and creator community.

The Magic Castle event marked the first time Smashbox hosted an event in Los Angeles specifically targeting the foreign markets of Australia and New Zealand. Felix Backhaus, Smashbox Senior Brand Manager of International Markets, said, "Smashbox's home is LA, and it's been so great to engage with Australian influencers and editors in our own backyard."

The Pore Vanishing Primer is a lightweight, oil-free face primer that instantly blurs the look of pores and locks in makeup for up to 12 hours. It controls shine, smooths texture, and leaves a velvety, matte finish, with no white cast or clogged pores. The result is a flawless base that keeps skin looking fresh and refined all day long.

Smashbox's Pore-Vanishing Primer is now available in-store and online at MECCA, Smashbox's exclusive retail partner in Australia and New Zealand. SRP: $59 AUD / $66 NZD.

ABOUT SMASHBOX COSMETICS:

"Everything carries out of the studio into reality." – Davis Factor

Born in a Los Angeles photo studio in 1990 by acclaimed celebrity and fashion photographer Davis Factor, Smashbox very quickly became a creative hub for world-class photographers, actors, models and musicians. The creative energy on set showed no signs of slowing down – except when the team had to stop for makeup touch ups. In 1996, Smashbox Cosmetics was officially born.

In 2000, Davis created Photo Finish Smooth & Blur, our original long-lasting primer. Now a cult-favorite, the formula helps makeup look flawless, feel better, and last longer—all day, every day, on set, and long after the shoot wraps.

Today, Smashbox carries that legacy with studio-grade, high-performance makeup that makes artistry easy—and always camera-ready.

