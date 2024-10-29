SMU Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Up to 40% Savings on Postgraduate Professional Programmes, Starting January 2025

Additional scholarships are available to further enhance accessibility

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Singapore Management University (SMU) is offering savings of up to 40% in tuition fees for postgraduate professional programmes (SMU Masters), alongside opportunities for additional financial support through scholarships.

This move is part of the University's ongoing commitment towards lifelong learning, and to support professionals and alumni looking to upskill and pivot in their careers. By reducing the financial burden of continuing education, SMU aims to make postgraduate study more attainable for a wider audience. The savings apply to both full-time and part-time Masters students, reflecting SMU's recognition of the importance of flexibility for working professionals.

Themin Suwardy, Associate Provost (Postgraduate Professional Programmes Education) and Associate Professor of Accounting (Practice), SMU commented, "We have heard from many of our alumni and professionals that time and cost are the biggest obstacles to pursuing further education. This special discount for SMU's 25th anniversary addresses those challenges, enabling more individuals to enhance their skills and advance their careers in a rapidly evolving global landscape."

SMU offers a range of Masters programmes, tailored to both early-career and experienced professionals, designed to meet learners' needs at various career stages. These programmes deliver practical, industry-relevant skills that can be applied immediately in the workplace, boosting career prospects and enhancing job performance. Both local and international students are encouraged to apply.

The new discount scheme will be effective for students enrolling from January 2025 onwards. Students who meet the eligibility criteria will automatically be considered for the discount scheme upon application. Please refer to Annex A for details of the key discounts and eligibility criteria, and Annex B for alumni responses to the new discount scheme.

For more information on the available programmes and eligible discounts, please visit https://masters.smu.edu.sg/

ANNEX A

KEY DISCOUNTS AND ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The discounts are applied to the programme's base fee (before GST). Key discounts* include:

SMU Alumni : $8,000 discount for all Masters programmes ( $12,000 discount for the Executive MBA).

: discount for all Masters programmes ( discount for the Executive MBA). Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents : $5,000 discount.

: discount. ASEAN Nationals : $3,000 discount.

: discount. Alumni of Singapore's Autonomous Universities and SMU's Partner Institutions : $4,000 discount.

: discount. Employees of SMU's Corporate Partners : $6,000 discount ( $9,000 for the Executive MBA) upon employment verification.

: discount ( for the Executive MBA) upon employment verification. Course Exemption Discounts: In addition to the above discounts, alumni of SMU and Singapore's Autonomous Universities, and SMU's partner institutions may be eligible for course exemption discounts of up to $12,000 ( $3,000 discount per course exempted) for relevant prior coursework.

*If a student qualifies for multiple categories, only the highest discount applies. Discounts cannot be combined.

Examples of how the discounts work

Scenario 1: An SMU alumnus, who is enrolling in the Master of Science in Management (MiM), qualifies for the maximum exemption of four courses.

This candidate will receive a total discount of S$20,000, comprising:

an SMU alumni discount of S$8,000

an additional S$12,000 from the course exemptions.

The tuition fee for MiM, originally S$50,000, is reduced by 40%.

Scenario 2: A Singaporean NUS alumnus enrolling in the Master of IT in Business (MITB) is eligible for a Singapore citizen discount of S$5,000.

If the student qualifies for exemptions on three courses, he will receive an additional S$9,000 reduction. This brings the total discount to S$14,000.

The tuition fee for MITB, originally S$48,000, is reduced by 29%.

ANNEX B

ALUMNI RESPONSE TO NEW DISCOUNT INITIATIVE

Said SMU Master of IT in Business alumnus, Ms Li Jiayi (27 years old):

"The 40% rebate on SMU Masters programmes makes advanced education far more accessible, especially for those early in their careers or considering a career switch. Reducing the financial barrier allows young professionals to pursue further education with less concern about cost, freeing them to focus on skill-building and personal growth rather than financial stress. This affordability encourages individuals to step outside their comfort zones and explore new career paths without the burden of high tuition fees.

Additionally, for those who have been in their fields for a few years, the rebate offers an affordable way to stay updated on the latest technologies and digital transformation trends. The reduced tuition allows mid-career professionals to continually refresh their skills and adapt to the fast-evolving demands of the modern workforce, ensuring they remain competitive and resilient in a tech-driven economy.

For younger professionals, studying in a cohort that includes individuals with substantial career experience adds immense value as well. Collaborating with more experienced classmates provides insights into different industries, career trajectories, and practical applications, creating a rich, real-world learning environment that goes beyond traditional academic settings. This exposure is invaluable for early-career professionals, allowing them to gain both advanced knowledge and networking opportunities that can support long-term career growth.

I believe this initiative by SMU will foster a more inclusive approach to lifelong learning, supporting career advancement at every stage."

