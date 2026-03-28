SMU emerges as world's most improved university in QS Subject Rankings

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Management University (SMU) has recorded strong gains in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, emerging as the world's most improved university among institutions with 10 or more ranked subjects.

In this year's rankings, eight out of 10 SMU subjects climbed globally, reflecting a broad-based uplift across disciplines and reinforcing the University's continued upward trajectory as a dynamic and fast-evolving institution.

Singapore Management University located in the heart of Singapore's city centre.

The results highlight sustained progress across SMU's academic portfolio. Notably, Business & Management Studies rose to 39th globally, while Accounting & Finance ranked 50th globally, both breaking into the top 50 and marking a significant milestone for some of the University's core areas of strength.

Among the standout gains, SMU's Law programme was the most improved subject entry in Singapore, rising 45 places to 56th globally. This represents one of the most significant single-year improvements across all ranked subjects in the country. This achievement comes as the Yong Pung How School of Law looks forward to celebrating its 20th anniversary next year.

With these improvements, SMU features in the global top 60 for four subjects – Business & Management Studies, Accounting & Finance, Economics & Econometrics, and Law.

At an aggregate level, SMU's Social Sciences & Management entered the global top 100, with a substantial rise of 89 places to 86th globally, making it the most improved among Singapore universities this year.

Taken together, these results underscore SMU's continued progress in strengthening both disciplinary depth and global recognition. The University's emphasis on impactful research has contributed to sustained improvements across multiple fronts.

SMU President, Professor Lily Kong, said, "These results reflect the dedication of our faculty, students and partners in building a university that is both academically rigorous and deeply connected to real-world impact. We are encouraged by the strong, broad-based progress across our disciplines, which affirms the high quality of SMU's education and research."

As a young university, SMU's performance in this year's rankings underscores its growing international standing and continued momentum. With consistent gains across the majority of its subjects, the University remains focused on deepening its strengths while advancing new areas of impact in an increasingly complex global landscape.

According to QS Quacquarelli Symonds, this year's ranking analyses more than 21,000 academic offerings from some 1,900 institutions across 100 countries in 55 academic disciplines and five broad faculty areas (Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences & Management).

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SOURCE Singapore Management University