SMU Leads Singapore-Indonesia Educational Collaboration Through RI-SING University Network

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore Management University (SMU) hosted the third RI-SING University Network (RUN) meeting on 12-13 November 2024, bringing together top educational leaders from Singapore and Indonesia to strengthen partnerships in education, research, and human capital development.

Republic of Indonesia-Singapore University Network Meeting Panel Discussion: Leadership and Human Capital Development

RUN, comprising all six autonomous universities in Singapore and five leading public universities in Indonesia, serves as a pivotal platform for advancing educational exchanges and collaborative research initiatives aligned with both nations' growth and innovation goals. This year's meeting highlighted SMU's commitment to fostering impactful partnerships that address complex regional challenges and prepare the next generation of skilled professionals.

"Indonesia, with its dynamic and rapidly expanding economy, offers tremendous potential for academic and research collaboration. By partnering closely with Indonesian universities and our fellow Autonomous Universities in Singapore, we aim to deepen knowledge exchange that benefits both countries," said Professor Lily Kong, President of SMU, in her opening remarks.

Key Highlights at RUN:

Human Capital Development Through Bilateral Cooperation

SMU's ongoing collaboration with Indonesian universities focuses on human capital development through cross-border learning initiatives such as the Youth Mobility Programme (YMP) and the Human Capital Partnership Arrangement. These initiatives facilitate student internships and offer invaluable learning experiences, equipping students with the workforce skills needed for an increasingly globalised world.

Strengthened Partnerships with Leading Indonesian Universities

The RUN network continues to strengthen SMU's partnerships with top Indonesian universities, such as Universitas Indonesia (UI), Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), and Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM), Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology and Institut Pertanian Bogor. These partnerships foster collaborative research, joint academic programmes, and student exchanges, providing opportunities to address shared regional priorities in fields like innovation, sustainability, and human capital development.

A Vision for Postgraduate and Professional Education

Looking ahead, SMU envisions expanding its collaborative efforts under the framework of the Human Capital Partnership Arrangement and the RUN network. The university aims to further develop postgraduate programmes, joint research initiatives, and professional continuing education that address regional needs and contribute to ASEAN's growth.

A Commitment to Regional Development

The RUN meeting serves as a pivotal milestone in strengthening Singapore-Indonesia academic partnerships. The discussions aimed to deepen existing collaborations by exploring new areas aligned with strategic priorities, expanding opportunities for students and faculty to participate in impactful exchanges and joint research, and fostering a resilient academic network to address regional and global challenges.

"This was a great platform for collaboration between the Singapore universities and their Indonesia counterparts. We should consider expanding the Indonesian university network to include universities based outside of Java Island," said Professor Faiz Syuaid, Director for Research, Technology and Community Service of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and technology Indonesia.

About Singapore Management University

Established in 2000, Singapore Management University (SMU) is recognised for its disciplinary and multi-disciplinary research that addresses issues of global relevance, impacting business, government, and society. Its distinctive education, incorporating innovative experiential learning, aims to nurture global citizens, entrepreneurs and change agents. With more than 13,000 students, SMU offers a wide range of bachelors, masters and PhD degree programmes in the disciplinary areas associated with six of its eight schools - Accountancy, Business, Computing, Economics, Law and Social Sciences. Its seventh school, the SMU College of Integrative Studies, offers degree programmes in deep, integrative interdisciplinary education. The College of Graduate Research Studies, SMU's eighth school, enhances integration and interdisciplinarity across the various SMU postgraduate research programmes that will enable students to gain a holistic learning experience and well-grounded approach to their research. SMU also offers a growing number of executive development and continuing education programmes. Through its city campus, SMU focuses on making meaningful impact on Singapore and beyond through its partnerships with industry, policy makers and academic institutions. https://www.smu.edu.sg/

SOURCE Singapore Management University (SMU)