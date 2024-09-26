SMU Master of IT in Business Ranks 2nd in Asia, 24th Globally

The SMU MITB maintains its ranking amongst 164 programmes across 31 locations in the 2025 QS Global Master's in Business Analytics Rankings

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Management University 's (SMU) Master of IT in Business (MITB) programme has been ranked 2nd in Asia and 24th worldwide in the newly released 2025 QS Global Master's in Business Analytics Rankings.

Despite an increase in the number of programmes evaluated by Quacquarelli Symonds, the SMU MITB maintained its position in the top 2 for the second consecutive year in the closely watched annual rankings. This achievement highlights the MITB's ability to perform well consistently among 164 programmes across 31 locations. In domains like AI and technology, where change is constant, the SMU MITB's steady performance underscores its ability to equip graduates with the skills to thrive in these rapidly evolving fields.

Professor Pang Hwee Hwa, Dean of SMU's School of Computing and Information Systems commented, "This recognition reaffirms the value delivered by the Master of IT in Business (MITB) programme to our graduates and students. Our consistent performance in the rankings demonstrates the programme's alignment with industry needs and its focus on equipping students with pragmatic and future-ready skills, in areas like analytics, AI, digital transformation and fintech. Our graduates understand that the MITB isn't just another credential, but a rigorous and industry-relevant education that empowers them to thrive in a wide range of industries and roles."

Significantly, the SMU MITB scored above the global average in all five evaluated indicators, turning in a particularly impressive performance for Thought leadership (it scored 74.1, above the global average of 48.7), Value for money (it scored 73.4, above the global average of 61.8) and Employability (it scored 72.3, above the global average of 47.9).

The SMU MITB also fared well in terms of Alumni outcomes (66.1, above the global average of 52.7) and Diversity (67.3, above the global average of 61.4). Overall, the programme maintained its global top 24th ranking with a score of 73.9 (of 100) points.

By evaluating performance across a range of weighted indicators, the 2025 Business Masters Suite of Rankings arrives at a rigorous and data-driven assessment to determine the placement of 871 Business Masters programmes worldwide. For more information, please refer to the QS Global Master's in Business Analytics Rankings.

