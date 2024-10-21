SMU recognised at the 2024 International Green Gown Awards for its Sustainability Blueprint and SMU-X pedagogy

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Management University (SMU) is delighted to have won two 2024 International Green Gown awards – 'Sustainability Institution of the Year' and 'Next Generational Learning and Skills'. These accolades not only highlight SMU's unwavering commitment to sustainability but also recognise its innovative efforts in integrating sustainable practices into education and community engagement.

Singapore Management University city campus

The International Green Gown Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding sustainability initiatives in higher education across the globe. Winners were announced by the Environmental Association for Universities and Colleges (EAUC), the leading body for sustainability in the post-16 education sector in the UK and Republic of Ireland in association with Allianz Global Investors, one of the world's leading active investment managers. This year, 28 awards were presented to institutions from 14 countries, highlighting the commitment to embedding sustainability into educational practices.

SMU's recognition as 'Sustainability Institution of the Year' underscores its strategic approach, through its Sustainability Blueprint, which embeds sustainability in the way its community works, learns, lives and plays. Informed by the UN SDGs, SMU's Sustainability Blueprint charts its actions forward in concerted ways across the four strategies of Cultivating a Greener University, Developing Change Agents, Driving Impactful Research and Fostering Resilient Communities.

The University integrates sustainable technologies and practices into the planning, management and deployment of resources; prepare students as future sustainability leaders through transformative education and holistic learning experiences; produce and disseminate impactful sustainability research with an emphasis on management and social sciences; and create a safe, inclusive and empowering environment for its community to flourish.

"We are honoured to receive these awards, which reflect the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and students," said SMU President, Professor Lily Kong. "Being recognised as 'Sustainability Institution of the Year' is a huge honour. We are encouraged that SMU's leadership, innovation and dedication to fostering a culture of sustainability across all aspects of the University have been recognised. We believe that education plays a crucial role in driving change, and we aim to become an exemplar of sustainable living and an inspiration for others as we build a more sustainable future together."

Winning in the 'Next Generational Learning and Skills' category further exemplifies SMU's dedication to preparing future leaders equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary for a sustainable world. Its innovative pedagogical approach, SMU-X, facilitates partnerships with corporations, non-profit organisations, and government entities to address emerging and pressing sustainability challenges in a real-world context. Students and faculty work alongside industry professionals to develop innovative perspectives that contribute to sustainable development goals. By exposing students to diverse perspectives and sustainability practices from around the world, SMU prepares them to be effective global citizens and advocates for sustainability beyond Singapore and the region.

SMU Provost, Professor Timothy Clark, said, "We are delighted to be recognised for our innovative pedagogical approach; the accolade is a testament to our commitment to industry project-based experiential learning. SMU-X is a platform for academia and industry to come together to drive meaningful impact. By emphasising real-world problem solving, and through collaborations with partners in the public and private sectors, we prepare our students to be future change leaders capable of addressing real-world sustainability challenges and driving positive environmental and social change."

For the bold steps it has taken to reduce its carbon footprint on campus and to address climate risks through innovative construction technologies and methodologies – particularly exemplified through SMU Connexion, Singapore's first net-zero energy building in the city centre – SMU was also Highly Commended in the '2030 Climate Action' category.

In announcing the 2024 winners, Charlotte Bonner, Chief Executive of EAUC, said, "It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of this year's International Green Gown Award winners. This year we have 28 winners from 14 countries. These institutions are setting powerful examples for how to embed sustainability into every aspect of education and community. Their winning submissions highlight the breadth of innovative and impactful sustainability work taking place across the globe and serve as powerful catalysts for further sustainability action. By sharing these stories and examples widely, we can inspire more institutions to follow their lead, amplifying the impact beyond their campuses. The commitment to driving positive change, not only on their own campuses but beyond, is a testament to the leadership and vision that will shape a sustainable future. Congratulations to all our winners and participants!"

Read more about SMU's winning submissions and the judges' comments here:

Sustainability Institute of the Year – Winner

https://www.greengownawards.org/singapore-management-university-singapore4

Next Generational Learning & Skills – Winner

https://www.greengownawards.org/singapore-management-university-singapore1

2030 Climate Action – Highly Commended

https://www.greengownawards.org/singapore-management-university-singapore

Endorsed by the United Nations Environment Programme and supported by The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), L'Agence universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF), the International Association of Universities (IAU), the Higher Education Sustainability Initiative (HESI) and Australasian Campuses Towards Sustainability (ACTS), the International Green Gown Awards recognise and celebrate the exceptional sustainability initiatives being undertaken by universities and colleges across the world.

Now in the 10th year and with judging panels drawn from EAUC's international member and partner network, the Awards are widely recognised as setting the bar for sustainability best practice in colleges and universities around the world, while providing an international platform to share and promote sustainability action in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

- End -

About Singapore Management University (SMU)

A premier university in Asia, SMU is internationally recognised for its world-class research and distinguished teaching. Established in 2000, SMU's mission is to generate leading-edge research with global impact and to produce broad-based, creative, and entrepreneurial leaders for the knowledge-based economy. SMU's education is known for its highly interactive, collaborative, and project-based approach to learning.

Home to over 13,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate professional and postgraduate research programmes, SMU comprises eight schools: School of Accountancy, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computing and Information Systems, Yong Pung How School of Law, School of Social Sciences, College of Integrative Studies and College of Graduate Research Studies. SMU offers a wide range of bachelors', masters', and PhD degree programmes in the disciplinary areas associated with its schools, as well as in multidisciplinary combinations of these areas.

SMU emphasises rigorous, high-impact, multi- and interdisciplinary research that addresses Asian issues of global relevance. SMU faculty members collaborate with leading international researchers and universities around the world, as well as with partners in the business community and public sector. SMU's city campus is a modern facility located in the heart of downtown Singapore, fostering strategic linkages with business, government, and the wider community. www.smu.edu.sg

SOURCE Singapore Management University