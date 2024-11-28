SMU Secures Landmark $1 Million Gift from Aptos Foundation to Establish SMU's First Professorship in Blockchain

Strategic Partnership to Strengthen SMU's Leadership in Blockchain Research, Talent Development, and Start-Up Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore Management University (SMU) has secured a landmark $1 million gift from Aptos Foundation, marking its largest philanthropic investment in higher education and establishing SMU's first Professorship in Blockchain. This transformative partnership not only advances SMU's leadership in blockchain education and research but also solidifies Singapore's position as a global blockchain innovation hub.

The endowed professorship, a first for SMU, will drive thought leadership, cutting-edge research, and talent development in blockchain — a critical pillar in SMU's vision to shape future-ready, innovative economies. Additionally, the Aptos Foundation's support will catalyse a range of initiatives aimed at equipping students with advanced skills and fostering a dynamic blockchain start-up ecosystem, aligning with Singapore's broader goals of becoming a world-class knowledge hub for blockchain.

Key initiatives funded by Aptos Foundation include:

SMU's First Professorship in Blockchain

The Aptos Move Professorship, conferred upon Associate Professor Zhu Feida from SMU's School of Computing and Information Systems, marks Singapore's first academic position exclusively focused on blockchain. Associate Professor Zhu, a renowned figure in blockchain research, will lead the advancement of blockchain curricula, research, and training to equip students with future-ready skills, leveraging Aptos' Move technology.



Aptos Move-BIG Startup Award

Supporting SMU's efforts to foster innovation, this initiative provides an annual grant of $50,000 to a start-up incubated at SMU's Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Over the next five years, the award will assist start-ups in market research, product development, and launch, enhancing Singapore's Web3 ecosystem by providing critical support for emerging ventures.



Aptos Move Student Activities Fund

To inspire student engagement, the Aptos Move Student Activities Fund will support hackathons, workshops, and seminars, allowing students to explore blockchain's real-world potential. This initiative will connect students with industry leaders, offering professional development opportunities and insights into the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape.

"This partnership signals a pivotal moment in our mission to cultivate Singapore as a leader in blockchain and Web3. Aptos Foundation's visionary support equips SMU to play the exciting role of a catalyst to advance Singapore's blockchain future. This comes at a critical time when industries are rapidly exploring decentralised technologies," said Professor Pang Hwee Hwa, Dean of SMU's School of Computing and Information Systems.

He adds, "Through the inaugural Aptos Move Professorship and new programmes in Web3, we're not only preparing students for an emerging global economy but positioning Singapore education at the frontier of a digital revolution that will shape the fabric of business, governance, and daily life."

"The future on-chain depends on what we do to fuel blockchain education today," said Bashar Lazaar, Head of Grants and Ecosystem at Aptos Foundation. "By equipping the next-gen of builders with the support to launch their ideas sustainably and securely on-chain, we're not just sparking progress locally in Singapore, we're setting off a ripple effect that'll bolster Web3 worldwide, for years to come."

About Singapore Management University

Established in 2000, Singapore Management University (SMU) is recognised for its disciplinary and multi-disciplinary research that addresses issues of global relevance, impacting business, government, and society. Its distinctive education, incorporating innovative experiential learning, aims to nurture global citizens, entrepreneurs and change agents. With more than 13,000 students, SMU offers a wide range of bachelors, masters and PhD degree programmes in the disciplinary areas associated with six of its eight schools - Accountancy, Business, Computing, Economics, Law and Social Sciences. Its seventh school, the SMU College of Integrative Studies, offers degree programmes in deep, integrative interdisciplinary education. The College of Graduate Research Studies, SMU's eighth school, enhances integration and interdisciplinarity across the various SMU postgraduate research programmes that will enable students to gain a holistic learning experience and well-grounded approach to their research. SMU also offers a growing number of executive development and continuing education programmes. Through its city campus, SMU focuses on making meaningful impact on Singapore and beyond through its partnerships with industry, policy makers and academic institutions. https://www.smu.edu.sg/

About Aptos Foundation

Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development of the Aptos protocol, decentralized network and ecosystem and driving engagement with the Aptos ecosystem. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses.

About Aptos Network

Aptos is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain. Aptos' breakthrough technology and programming language, Move, are designed to evolve, improve performance and strengthen user safeguards. Please visit https://www.aptosfoundation.org for more information on the Aptos blockchain.

SOURCE Singapore Management University (SMU)