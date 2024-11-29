Snag top-notch smart home gadgets at unbeatable prices: EZVIZ drops big discounts on its all-time bestsellers and flagship innovations

People can score huge savings on EZVIZ's award-winning security products and robot vacuums, making their homes safe and comfortable before New Year arrives.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a leading smart home company known for its high-quality gadgets, is ramping up the thrills of Black Friday by kicking off its special sale into high gear. Simplifying the stressful process of handpicking products and comparing bargains across brands and platforms, EZVIZ adds massive discounts to its extensive product portfolio, helping people build a multi-device smart system from scratch. Even busy but picky homeowners can quickly find essential devices like a garage security camera, a pet monitor or a multi-purpose vacuum cleaner, at hard-to-resist prices with unmatched functionality.

EZVIZ's Black Friday sale runs from November 29 to December 2 in Singapore, spanning from its online store on Shopee to the offline stores of its retail partners Popular and Challenger. For any family in need of peace of mind or gift ideas for the upcoming holidays, here are some hard-to-miss offers:

EP3x Pro Dual-Lens Battery Video Doorbell – now $119, was $199

A smart doorkeeper that doubles up your vision with subscription-free detection features. Seamlessly stitching the view of a main 2K lens and a 1080p down-facing lens, the EP3x Pro sees visitors and delivered packages from top to bottom. Flexible for any home with easy installation, it uses a large battery and has an included solar panel for additional green power.

RS20 Pro Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo – now $999, was $1,499

An all-rounder that frees users from dirty hands and sore backs while taking care of pets as a mobile camera. Applying EZVIZ's patented technology in automatic mopping system, 3-in-1 CutFree brush and an all-in-one base station, it completes in-depth cleaning across different floor types without supervision, and smoothly navigates itself by identifying up to 65 common objects.

H6c Pro 3K Pan & Tilt Smart Camera – now $42.9, was $69

The go-to option for people who buy their first indoor camera. Upgrading a 360-degree view to 3K resolution, the H6c Pro can detect and lock on moving people with automatic rotations, alert on sudden noises, and render color night vision. It has a physical touch call button to assist the elderly and children to face-time their loved ones.

